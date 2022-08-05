Daniel Radcliffe has hilarious reaction to entering the Harry Potter store in New York – Movie News

In the conversation with singer Kelly Clarkson, the interpreter of the little wizard also talked about how it was to meet with Emma Watson, Rupert Grint and the rest of the cast of the franchise.

Main face of the Harry Potter franchise for a decade, Daniel Radcliffe is sure to be in the memory of many fans. But sometimes he himself can forget how important he is to people. Currently living in New York, where there is a large store dedicated to the wizard’s saga, the actor finds himself inside and realizes that he needs to be quick so as not to cause a ruckus.

“They’ve just opened a huge Harry Potter store in New York, and I walk by and all of a sudden I arrive and I’m like, ‘Oh no, I’m here, I have to get out of here really fast, I have to run before anyone sees me. , said the actor in a chat on Kelly Clarkson Showentertainment program by American Idol-winning artist.

In the conversation, he also talked about the reunion he had with his castmates in Harry Potter – 20 Years of Magic: Back to Hogwarts, released in early 2022. “I didn’t know how it would feel to be back [com o elenco], and it really was amazing, lovely to see everyone again, people you had childhood conversations with, and now you’re back to adult conversations. It turned out to be quite special,” Radcliffe said.

Rupert Grint says he would return to play Ron Weasley, but he has a condition

With the end of the saga in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2, the Brit proved to be a very versatile actor outside the franchise. Radcliffe was in the romantic comedy Sera Que? (2013) and in the horror film Victor Frankenstein (2015), in addition to having made, most recently, Lost City (2022) and Escape from Pretoria (2020).

In an interview with Empire magazine, the actor revealed that his namesakes Dan Kwan and Daniel Scheinert (the Daniels) invited him to be in the movie All Everywhere at the Same Time, but he had to turn down the role. It is worth remembering that Radcliffe has already worked with the directors on A Corpse to Survive (2016).