Danilo Barbosa has an agreement and is expected in Rio to sign with Botafogo

O Botafogo is very close to completing the fifth signing of the second transfer window. The club advanced in negotiations with Danilo Barbosa, ex-Palmeiras, and the midfielder is expected in Rio de Janeiro next week for medical examinations and contract signing.

The 26-year-old will terminate with Nice-FRA, his current club, and arrive at Botafogo free of charge. The bond will be signed until the end of 2025 and the teams will share the player’s economic rights.

Still for not having carried out the medical exams and signed, Danilo will not be officially announced by Botafogo, but the club already takes the hiring for granted, internally. The player prepares the logistics of the move to Brazil.

Danilo Barbosa played for Palmeiras on loan last year – there were 30 games for Verdão. He returned to Nice for the last European season, but has only been on the field once. With no space in France, he managed to terminate his contract. He also has stints at Vasco, Braga-POR, Valencia-ESP, Benfica-POR and Standard Liège-BEL.

If confirmed, this will be Alvinegro’s fifth reinforcement for the window. Before that, Fernando Marçal, Luís Henrique, Carlos Eduardo and Adryelson arrived. The club is still working to bring forward Tiquinho Soares.