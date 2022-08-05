Details of the relationship between Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde on set

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde met on the set of Don’t Worry Honey, and have been in a relationship ever since. How was that relationship on set?

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde met on the set of Do not worry, dear, which the star acts and the artist directs. It didn’t take long for the two to start being seen together, and today they maintain a relationship, but far from the spotlight.

Several sources previously told the Page Sixthat Florence Pugh – who stars in the psychological drama alongside Harry Styles – was not happy with Wilde’s crush on the other lead during filming. However, now other sources say the lovebirds didn’t flaunt their budding romance – so much so that most people on set didn’t know they were a couple.

“Olivia was super professional – both she and Harry were. We were all surprised to learn that they were a couple and we didn’t even realize they were one until the news came out publicly.,” said a source from the set.

Wilde and Styles made their public debut at Styles’ agent’s wedding, Jeffrey Azoff, in January 2021 and have been in the relationship ever since. Another well-known source added: “We were filming the movie at the height of COVID. Everyone had a job to do and we were focused on that. I certainly haven’t seen Harry and Olivia getting too much on each other!”

Florence Pugh disapproves of Harry and Olivia’s romance?

protagonist of Don’t Worry Darling, actress Florence Pugh would have some criticisms to make for her co-star Harry Styles and film director Olivia Wilde. The reason for the discomfort for the actress, supposedly, is the romantic affair that began behind the scenes of the film. The trio will appear together at the film’s premiere at the Venice Film Festival.

An insider told the site PageSix that the atmosphere is tense between the two actresses and the former member of the One Direction.

“I can confirm to you that it didn’t sit well for Florence to watch Harry and Olivia flirting and getting close to each other on set, because she was still with Jason. [Sudeikis] when did this all begin,” a source told the site.

