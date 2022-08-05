Does Joey King regret making The Kissing Booth? Actress opens up about rumors surrounding Netflix’s success

During the promotion of her new film, Trem Bala, the actress comments that she is comfortable with the new phase.

Actress Joey King revealed that she did not regret having starred in the Barraca do Beijo trilogy, a Netflix production franchise between 2018 and 2021. Euphoria series actor.

While the trilogy did not please critics, the second film remains the eighth-biggest movie on the stream, with 203.9 million hours viewed in its first 28 days. On Rotten Tomatoes, the original film has a 15% approval rating, while the sequels haven’t scored higher than 25% and 27%.

Despite this, the actress is not ashamed of having played Elle Evans, protagonist of the novel, and adds that she will always look with affection for the feature films. “I couldn’t be more proud of these movies. I loved them so much and playing this character made me happy. I will never regret these movies, and I love them so much no matter what anyone says.”said the actress.

Still on the trilogy, the actress revealed to The Independent that she feels better about herself and that’s why she doesn’t care much about critics. “Over the last couple of years, I’ve really come into myself in a way where I feel much more comfortable with who I am. I feel good about who I am as a person. With that comes the ability to stand up for yourself and what you believe in, because you really believe in yourself in that moment.”finished.

The actress is in the poster with the movie Bullet Train, a new crime comedy by David Litchie with the participation of Sandra Bullock and Aaron Taylor-Johnson. King has also revealed that he received advice from his co-star Brad Pitt, stating that the actor is very careful with the team. The Bullet Train movie opens in theaters on August 4th. The Barraca do Beijo trilogy is available on Netflix.