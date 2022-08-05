Elisabeth Moss to star in The Veil series

Elisabeth Moss will participate in a new series on Hulu, which will be written and produced by Steven Knight.

It’s called “The Veil” and it will be Elisabeth Moss’s new project (‘Mad Men’ and ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’) on television. The American actress has been chosen as the lead for this drama series, which will feature Steven Knight (‘Peaky Blinders’) in the role of screenwriter and executive producer.

As advances to Varietythe new mini-series, which was commissioned by FX and will be broadcast on the streaming platform Hulu, will focus on the relationship of two women, who are involved in a dangerous game of lies at the intersections between London, Paris and Istanbul.

This will be Steven Knight’s fourth project for FX, having already worked with the chain on projects such as Taboo, starring Tom Hardy and A Christmas Carol, led by Guy Pearce (‘Memento’).

As for the American actress, it is also not the first time that she has collaborated with Hulu, since it was in this streaming service that she got the role that gave her a leading role in the world of entertainment, with her interpretation in The Handmaid’s Tale, which will debut the its fifth season in September.

VIDEO | ELISABETH MOSS WILL RETURN IN THE FIFTH SEASON OF THE HANDMAID’S TALE

What do you think of this new project by Elisabeth Moss? Do you think the actress will do a good job?