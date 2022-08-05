Emilia Clarke appears in poster in place of Amber Heard

A new fan poster imagines Emilia Clarke in the role of Mera in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. The poster came during the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard libel trial….

A new fan poster imagine Emilia Clarke in the role of Mera in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. The poster came during the defamation trial of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard. Depp won a lawsuit against his ex-wife, Heard, over an editorial she wrote for the Washington Post.

In the article, Heard claimed that she was a victim of domestic abuse, and while Depp has not been identified, his lawyers claim that it was obvious the article was about him. He denied the allegations of abusing Heard, claiming that Heard was the abuser and that her allegations had a significant impact on her career.

The trial gained significant media attention and sparked numerous opinions on social media. As the trial continued, support for Heard began to wane. There was a lot of clamor for her to be able to reprise her role as Mera in Aquaman 2despite allegations of abuse against her.

But artist diamonddead expressed the sentiment against Heard with a fan poster that imagines Emilia Clarke in the role of Mera. The poster shows the actress from game of Thrones with Mera’s red hair and demonstrating her water manipulation skills.

Clarke is a fan favorite among those asking for the role of Mera to be recast and this poster shows what the actress might look like in the role. While many are calling for Mera’s role to be recast, it is unlikely to happen. But with the poster, fans can imagine what the actress would look like in character:

the footage of Aquaman 2 have already officially closed down, so swapping Heard for another actress would be a huge hassle for the studio. With that said, social media users are not backing down and a petition calling for Heard’s resignation in Aquaman 2 now has over 4 million signatures.

Whether Mera’s role will be recast is up to the studio to decide. However, it’s still intriguing to imagine other actresses who could take on the role if Heard is removed. Many want Heard fired by the Warner Bros. Discovery because they are accusing her of lying and indicating that she is the aggressor.

With Depp’s victory, the trial showed gaps in his story. Fortunately, fan art for Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom offers a nice outlet from all the controversy and lets the audience enjoy the franchise by reimagining the project with less controversial figures.

The new Aquaman movie will transport audiences into a whole new world that can hardly be imagined. While the film’s plot details are unknown, fans certainly have something exciting to look forward to next year. The film is scheduled for release on March 17, 2023.

