Everything we know about the movie that will reunite Adam Driver with the creator of “Marriage Story” – NiT

The protagonist is afraid of death, but that doesn’t stop him from becoming a murderer. “White Noise” opens this month in Venice.

In 2019, actor Adam Driver and director Noah Baumbach brought us one of the most impactful films of the year, “Marriage Story”. The production – which also featured Scarlett Johansson and Laura Dern – won an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress and was nominated for five others.

Driver and Baumbach have teamed up again for “White Noise”, a film that will open the Venice Film Festival on August 31 – a premiere for Netflix, the platform where the project, like “Marriage Story”, will be made available. The film will also open the New York Film Festival on September 30.

It is based on the novel by author Don DeLillo, published in 1985. Viewers will follow Jack Gladney (Adam Driver), a professor who has become recognized thanks to his work connected to the Hitler story. The narrative centers on his complex large family, which has four children from five different women, as they deal with day-to-day conflicts.

At the same time, they try to understand and unravel the mysteries of love, death and the possibility of feeling happiness in a world where nothing seems to be right. Everything becomes more frightening when in the air you feel the imminent danger of a nuclear and toxic catastrophe, which will threaten your entire existence.

The actor returns to play a worried father, something that in “Marriage Story” earned him an Oscar nomination for Best Actor. — which was eventually won over by Joaquin Phoenix. His wife is Babbette, played by Greta Gerwig. “White Noise” will mark yet another collaboration between Gerwig and Baumbach, who are married in real life. They worked together on projects such as “Greenberg”, “Mistress America”, “Frances Ha” and most recently on “Barbie”, directed by Greta Gerwig and co-written by her husband.

The cast will also feature Don Cheadle in the role of Murray, a supporting character who is Jack Gladney’s colleague and who tries to replicate his academic success, but focusing on another historical figure: Elvis Presley. Despite not being one of the most relevant characters, he ends up impacting the plot and the direction of the couple’s life.

In Don DeLillo’s book, Jack discovers that Babette has been cheating on him with a man named Mr. Gray, to gain access to a fictional drug known as dylar, which helps alleviate the terror of death. The husband discovers this extramarital affair and is encouraged by Murray to murder his lover, in part to deal with his own fear of death.

Jodie Turner-Smith, André 3000, Raffey Cassidy, Sam Nivola, May Nivola and Lars Eidinger are other names in the cast, although it is not yet known what their roles and importance will be in the course of the narrative.

Opening the New York Film Festival is like closing a cycle for Noah Baumbach. “In 1985, my father and I flew from Brooklyn to see Akira Kurosawa open the festival with ‘The Warlords’. That same year he bought me the hardcover version of Don DeLillo’s ‘White Noise’,” he told the New York Film Festival. “Opening the 60th edition of the festival with this film is very special for me. The event was part of my film education and has been a home for me and my films over the years. I couldn’t be more excited and honored to be back.”

It is the fourth time that a movie from a streaming platform has opened the event. This has already happened with “The Tragedy of Macbeth” (Apple TV), “The Irishman” (Netflix) and “Lovers Rock” (BBC One and Amazon Prime).

Although not new at the New York festival, it is a first for the Venice festival. “It is a great honor to open the 79th edition of the Venice Film Festival with ‘White Noise’”, says Alberto Barbera, director of the event, quoted by the website “Deadline”.

“It was worth waiting for the film’s conclusion to make this announcement. Baumbach has made an original and ambitious piece of art that goes through several registers: dramatic, ironic and satirical. The result is a film that examines our obsessions, doubts and fears that we had in the 80s, mixing them with references to contemporary reality”, he concludes.

The director comments: “It’s fantastic to return to the festival, and an incredible honor to open it with ‘White Noise’. This is a place that loves cinema and it is a privilege to join the filmmakers who have made history here.”

