Fake news: the millionaire conviction of Alex Jones for saying that the 2012 school shooting was fake

Alex Jones during his trial

The founder of a website that disseminates conspiracy theories has been ordered to pay $4.1 million in damages after falsely claiming the 2012 school shooting was a hoax fabricated by the US government. .

The parents of one of the victims of the attack have filed a lawsuit seeking US$150 million (R$ 780 million) for defamation against Alex Jones, founder of the Infowars website.

They said they suffered harassment and emotional pain because of misinformation spread by Jones, who is a broadcaster.

In 2012, 20 children and six adults were gunned down at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Connecticut.

