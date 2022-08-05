Fausto Vera presented by Corinthians and sees chances of reaching the Argentine national team at the new club

The steering wheel Fausto Vera was officially presented at Corinthians this Friday afternoon, at CT Joaquim Grava. With three games for the club, he commented for the first time to the press about his arrival at Timão and made it clear that he sees his arrival in Brazil as an important step towards being able to play in the Argentina national team.

“Very happy for this presentation, thanking the management. I feel prepared for this challenge, I’m already thinking about tomorrow’s game (Saturday), they are very important. think about winning“, commented the player, who is going to his fourth duel with the white shirt.

“I know I’m in the best club in Brazil, in a giant club, if I do well here I can have chances in the Argentine national team. I can get important things. So I’m going to work hard during the week, help my teammates and I know that by doing that I will reap the rewards.”

Timão acquired 70% of the athlete’s economic rights, leaving 30% with Argentinos Juniors. The bond, as mentioned above, is valid for four seasons – until June 2026. This is the second longest contract of the alvinegro cast.

The midfielder also arrives to be the youngest defensive midfielder in the squad.. Born March 26, 2000, he is 24 days younger than Xavier and about two months younger than Du Queiroz. Roni, another who recently left the base categories of Timão, has a year more than the black-and-white signing.

Of the athletes used in the midfield during the season, only Matheus Araújo is younger than Vera. At the age of 20, however, he remains a member of Timão’s Under-20 squad and does not enter the account of the group constantly available to Vítor Pereira.

Present at the last Olympic Games, Vera has a history in the Argentinian youth teams and lives the expectation of being called up to the top team. In the rest of the squad, the only one recently called up to their respective selection was the Colombian Victor Cantillo.

