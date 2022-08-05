Felipão complains about a canceled penalty for Athletico and pins: “VAR is in charge of football” | athletico-pr

The coach Luiz Felipe Scolari was in trouble with the arbitration, more with VAR, in the tie between Athletico and Estudiantes, by 0-0, at Arena da Baixada, on Thursday night, for the first leg of the Libertadores quarterfinals.

Felipão mainly complained about the canceled penalty for Hurricane in the first half, which the Venezuelan referee Jesús Valenzuela scored on the field, but reversed the decision after consulting VAR.

On the move, Cuello headed back into the area, and the ball hit Godoy’s arm. After signaling the penalty, the referee went to the video and decided to cancel the penalty, at 27 of the first half.

– The picture perfectly shows that he has his arm open, it hits and he pulls his arm. It’s a penalty, he gave the penalty. Someone understood that it wasn’t a penalty, I don’t know. This type of arbitrage is not understandable. Why does a referee, who is aware of being two meters from the throw and signals, not be firm that “no, I’m the boss of the game”? Now who rules football around the world is VAR. If the VAR says it’s there, it’s there. If it says it’s here, it’s here – commented Felipão, in a press conference.

READ MORE

Technical sheet: Athletico vs Estudiantes

Athletico also had a goal disallowed by Thiago Heleno in the second half, with VAR once again coming into action to signal Khellven’s offside at the time of the cross.

– The goal move from our offside, offside. Right. If he saw there. It’s an absurd thing. If they want it, so be it. We’re going to play as equals, under the same conditions we started here today – completed Felipão.

Asked about the result, the coach once again scolded the referee’s performance:

– Did I find a fair result? Me and the judge. And the VAR.

1 of 1 Felipão in the Athletico vs Estudiantes game — Photo: Staff Images / CONMEBOL Felipão in the Athletico vs Estudiantes game — Photo: Staff Images / CONMEBOL

More news from Athletico on Twitter

Follow GE/PR on Facebook

Fernandinho sees greater interference in South America

The steering wheel Fernandinho also opined about the participation of VAR in the game and made a comparison with what he witnessed in England and Europe, when he defended Manchester City.

– In European competitions, there was as little interference as possible from the VAR. In England, especially in domestic competitions, field decisions were worth much more than VAR decisions. The referees on the field had a great deal of autonomy to make decisions. Here in South America, without a doubt, we have much greater interference from video referees – he evaluated.

The return match between Athletico and Estudiantes is scheduled for August 11, next Thursday, at 9:30 pm, at Jorge Luís Hirschi, in La Plata, Argentina. The winner of the match takes on Atlético-MG or Palmeiras in the semifinals.