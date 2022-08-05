Flamengo owner suffers an accident in training and needs to be attended to; watch

Flamengo did another training session this Thursday (4th), at the George Helal Training Center. The team is preparing for the confrontation with São Paulo, this Saturday (6), but suffered a scare. One of the holders of Dorival Junior’s team had an accident with a piece of equipment, had to be attended to, but is doing well.

Filipe Luís ran backwards to resume the exercise, but he collided with a barrier used to simulate the blocking of the opposing team. In images taken during training at Ninho do Urubu, the left side can be seen walking backwards and crashing into the barrier.

The impact against the equipment was not very strong, but caused a cut in the player’s eyebrow. Filipe Luís sought care from Flamengo’s medical team. The defender needed to receive points above the right eye and should not miss the club. The wound was not very serious.

Left-back Filipe Luís, from #Flamengo, ended up suffering an “accident”, in today’s training. The player hit a board that was being used in training. Check out: pic.twitter.com/r55xwXto8Q — Gabriel Orphao (@GabrielOrphao) August 4, 2022

Flamengo should rotate squad against São Paulo

Flamengo is going through a period of decisions both in the Copa Libertadores and in the Copa do Brasil. Therefore, coach Dorival Junior should continue to rotate the squad. For this Saturday’s game (6), several holders must be on the bench.

A possible team should be Santos, Matheuzinho (Varela), Fabrício Bruno, Pablo, Ayrton Lucas; Diego (Pulgar), Vidal, Victor Hugo; Marino, Lazarus, Chives. São Paulo and Flamengo enter the field this Saturday (6), at 8:30 pm, at Morumbi. Sportv and Premiere broadcast the game.

