Friday, on TV: “biopics”, “boxeurs”, Almodóvar and other premieres | TV

MOVIE THEATER

ray

Cinemundo, 4:20 pm

biopic by Taylor Hackford about the extraordinary life of musician Ray Charles, who was born in a poor Georgia town, went blind at a young age, and who revolutionized soul music, incorporating gospel, country and jazz. Ray traces his path to becoming one of the best-known musicians in the world. Incarnating him is Jamie Foxx, in the role that won him the Oscar for best actor.

cloak

TVCine Edition, 17:25

One of Philip Seymour Hoffman’s iconic roles, for which he won an Oscar for Best Actor, was his incarnation of the author of In Cold Blood at the stage when he became interested in and involved in the chilling murder case described in this seminal work of non-fiction. an acclaimed biopic signed by Bennett Miller.







Jane Eyre

AMC, 18:29

Cary Fukunaga directs this Oscar-nominated wardrobe version of Charlotte Brontë’s novel. After a difficult youth, Jane Eyre (Mia Wasikowska) becomes governess to a French girl, protected by the wealthy and intimidating owner of Thornfield Castle (Michael Fassbender). She ends up falling in love with him, without imagining the terrible secret that she will discover and that will make her run away.







parallel mothers

TVCine Top, 9:30 pm

Janis and Ana meet in a room in a maternity hospital, at the end of an unplanned pregnancy. Middle-aged Janis has no regrets, but Ana, a teenager, is scared. A bond is born between the two that will change their lives. Premiered at the Venice Film Festival – where Penélope Cruz received the Volpi Cup Award for best actress –, this melodrama about motherhood was written and directed by the legendary Pedro Almodóvar, with Milena Smit, Aitana Sánchez-Gijón, Daniela Santiago, Julieta Serrano in the cast. and Rossy de Palma.







Thirteen Lives

Prime Video, streaming

A complex urgent rescue mission is organized in Thailand, where a group of young boys and their football coach find themselves trapped in a flooding underground cave system. In an absolute debut, the biopic Survival about the 2018 events in the Tham Luang caves that took the world’s breath away, by Ron Howard (A brilliant mind) and written by William Nicholson, with performances by Viggo Mortensen, Colin Farrell, Joel Edgerton and Tom Bateman.







DOCUMENTARIES

The Pimba is Ours

RTP1, 9:08 pm

A documentary series about the history of the so-called pimba music — a late label, from the 1990s —, its origins and borders, with testimonies given in the first person by various artists and personalities from different areas. In this first of three episodes, we focus on the various sources that inspired it — traditional music, national-cançonetismo, dance, among others — through the eyes of different actors, such as Toy, Emanuel, Ágata, Marante and Augusto Canário. .







The Kings

TVCine Edition, 10pm

Premiering on TVCine Edition, the first two of four episodes of the documentary miniseries about the four champions who ushered in a golden era of boxing renaissance. Roberto Duran, Marvelous Marvin Hagler, Thomas Hearns and Sugar Ray Leonard dominated the sport in the 1980s and their battles, inside and outside the ring, captured the attention of the masses and crystallized in the collective consciousness the romantic figure of the boxer who sacrifices everything for victory.

INTERVIEW

black box

SIC Radical, 10:15 pm

The new SIC Radical talk show that brings together famous personalities and humor in episodes conducted by comedian Catarina Matos. The comedian interviews António Raminhos, Rui Unas, Diogo Piçarra, Joana Pais de Brito, Ana Arrebentinha and others, in a format in which “the guests choose the (personalized) questions… and luck”, with Amália, the Virtual Assistant and the Voice of Portugal, to denounce any lie, since it lives in cloud and there is no topic or theme about the lives of these celebrities that he does not dominate.