Friday, on TV: “biopics”, “boxeurs”, Almodóvar and other premieres | TV

MOVIE THEATER

ray
Cinemundo, 4:20 pm
biopic by Taylor Hackford about the extraordinary life of musician Ray Charles, who was born in a poor Georgia town, went blind at a young age, and who revolutionized soul music, incorporating gospel, country and jazz. Ray traces his path to becoming one of the best-known musicians in the world. Incarnating him is Jamie Foxx, in the role that won him the Oscar for best actor.

