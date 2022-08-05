From pain to injury: what happened to Jandrei at São Paulo | Sao Paulo

What happened to Jandrei? Missing from São Paulo for five rounds, the goalkeeper is recovering from a fracture in his lumbar spine that generated many questions in the tricolor crowd.

All because before the club announced the player’s injury, he was listed to play again against América-MG, in the first leg of the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil.

But what actually happened?

Jandrei was injured on July 17, during the draw with Fluminense, in Morumbi. He left the pitch in the first half due to a blow to the back and was replaced by Thiago Couto.

According to the gethe reports of the first tests carried out at the HCor hospital after the blow did not show any type of injury or trauma to Jandrei’s back.

Because of this, the medical department of São Paulo made a prevention in the club’s Reffis and, as the pain diminished, the goalkeeper returned to work on the lawn.

On the 26th and 27th of July, then, he went to the field. There was an expectation that he would be available for the game against América-MG, for the Copa do Brasil, on the 28th. Jandrei was listed for the confrontation.

The pain, however, increased on the morning of the 28th, and he was removed from Rogério Ceni’s list. Faced with this scenario, São Paulo underwent new tests at the same hospital. A fracture in the lumbar spine was then found.

Jandrei is substituted at São Paulo after blow to the back

Jandrei returned to Reffis and since then has not returned to the pitch for activities with the cast. The expectation is that he will resume training with contact in the coming weeks. Thus, he also does not face Flamengo this Saturday, at 8:30 pm (GMT), at Morumbi, for the Brasileirão.

Sought by the report, Hcor informed that “for medical ethical reasons and due to the General Data Protection Law (LGPD), it will not comment on the case”.

Without Jandrei, Rogério Ceni bet on Thiago Couto. The young goalkeeper, however, did not live up to expectations and accumulated flaws in two of the three games in which he started.

The scenario made São Paulo move in the market and go after a new goalkeeper. Five names were analyzed by the board, which chose to hire Felipe Alves after receiving two refusals from Santos by John.

Felipe Alves was a starter in the last two games of the team, defending a penalty in the debut, against Athletico-PR. The goalkeeper’s arrival makes Jandrei have a competitor, something he hasn’t had since Tiago Volpi’s departure.

