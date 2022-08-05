Gabriel Medina is out of the Tahiti stage of the World Tour | surfing

End of line for Gabriel Medina at the 2022 World Surfing Tour. This Thursday, the WSL (World Surfing League) released the heats of round 1 of the Teahupoʻo stage without the Brazilian being present. The competition in Tahiti starts next Thursday, the 11th, with the first call at 14:00 (Brasília time). Sportv broadcasts live and ge follows in real time.

1 of 2 Gabriel Medina during the Rio Pro in Saquarema — Photo: Buda Mendes/Getty Images Gabriel Medina during the Rio Pro in Saquarema — Photo: Buda Mendes/Getty Images

Gabriel is recovering from an injury to the medial collateral ligament in his left knee. He was injured at the end of June in Saquarema, during the Rio Pro, the Brazilian stage of the World Tour. Due to the injury, Medina has also not competed at Jeffreys Bay in South Africa for three weeks.

As the three-time world champion has no more chances to go to the WSL Finals, in September, in California, he will only compete on the World Tour again next year. Medina currently occupies the 24th place in the ranking with 15,890 points.

With Gabriel’s absence, Brazil will have seven representatives in the Teahupoʻo stage, among them the leader of the ranking Filipe Toledo and the current number 4 in the world, Italo Ferreira. Filipinho debuts in heat 4 against the American Nat Young and another surfer who will come from the screening. Italo opens the competition against South African Jordy Smith and fellow countryman Jadson André.

2 of 2 Gabriel Medina examines his left knee in Saquarema — Photo: Buda Mendes/Getty Images Gabriel Medina examines his left knee in Saquarema — Photo: Buda Mendes/Getty Images

In the female category, the only Brazilian representative, Tatiana Weston-Webb, faces the Americans Lakey Peterson and Courtney Conlogue in her debut. Champion in J-Bay, Tatiana occupies the third position in the ranking and is very close to confirming her spot in the WSL Finals.

Teahupoʻo’s Batteries

Italo Ferreira (BRA) x Jordan Smith (AFS) x Jadson André (BRA) Ethan Ewing (AUS) x Matthew McGillivary (AFS) x Yago Dora (BRA) Jack Robinson (AUS) x Barron Mamiya (HAV) x Nathan Edge (AUS) Filipe Toledo (BRA) x Nat Young (USA) x set Griffin Colpinto (USA) x Caio Ibelli (BRA) x Jackson Baker (AUS) Kanoa Igarashi (JAP) x Samuel Pupo (BRA) x Seth Moniz (HAV) Callum Robson (AUS) vs Connor O’Leary (AUS) vs Jake Marshall (USA) John John Florence (HAV) x Miguel Pupo (BRA) x Kelly Slater (USA)