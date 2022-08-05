Galaxy A23 5G and Galaxy A04s have leaked images ahead of launch

In addition to the foldable Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4, Samsung is preparing to launch two new “economy” phones. Recently, the Galaxy A23 5G and Galaxy A04s received new render images that reveal a little more about the look of the devices.

Published by the YTECHB portal this Thursday (4), the Galaxy A04s appears in a low resolution image. The material is similar to the old leaks, showing the phone with a renewed look that refers to the Galaxy S22 Ultra flagship.

Without the presence of a module, the camera’s three sensors are aligned vertically to the LED flash in the upper left corner of the rear panel. Then, the front panel adopts the Infinity V design with the cutout for the front camera and narrow edges on the sides.

Galaxy A23 5G (right) and Galaxy A04s (left) (Image: Reproduction/YTECHB)

Rumors indicate that the Galaxy A04s should debut with Samsung’s own Exynos 850 base chipset, the same one used in the Galaxy A13 4G and Galaxy M13. In addition, the model can have 3 GB of RAM and run the One UI 4.0 interface based on Android 12.

The input device must still adopt a 6.5-inch LCD screen with HD resolution and a refresh rate of 60 Hz or 90 Hz. Like the predecessor Galaxy A03s, the phone can be equipped with a 5,000mAh battery with up to 25W recharge.

Galaxy A23 5G

YTECHB and SlashSleaks portal also released high resolution images of the Galaxy A23 5G. As expected, the basic device should repeat the look of the version with 4G connection launched in March this year.

The rear panel of the device has a jumped module that organizes the four camera sensors and the LED flash. The front panel also uses the Infinity V design with slightly narrow edges and a slight “chin” at the bottom.

Render images show the device in four color options: black, orange, white and blue. Rumors point out that the cell phone may still have a green version.



+2

Compared to the 4G version, the Galaxy A23 5G adopts Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 695 5G chip in place of the Snapdragon 680. Running the One UI 4.1 interface based on Android 12, the device can have options of up to 8 GB of RAM and up to 128 GB of internal storage.

On the front, the phone features a 6.6-inch TFT screen with Full HD+ resolution and a cutout for the 8 MP selfie camera. In addition, the model has a quad rear camera with a 50 MP main sensor and 5,000 mAh battery.

premiere forecast

Both the Galaxy A04s and the Galaxy A23 5G should hit the market in the third quarter of 2022. The entry models are expected to be presented shortly after Galaxy Unpacked, a conference scheduled for August 10th with the announcement of the next flagships. from Samsung.

Source: YTECHB, Slashleaks