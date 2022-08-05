Galaxy A23 5G is announced with new chip and long-lasting battery

Without much fanfare, Samsung made the 5G variant of the Galaxy A23 official by launching a page dedicated to the device on the official website. The new entry-level phone features occasional changes, such as a new processor with 5G connectivity.

As pointed out in Geekbench tests, the Galaxy A23 5G uses Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 695 chipset. The model is an updated version of the Snapdragon 690, delivering 15% more performance and up to 30% faster GPU.

Like the Snapdragon 680, which powers the Galaxy A23 4G, the component is made using TSMC’s 6nm lithography. However, in addition to 5G connection support, the Snapdragon 695 has more modern CPU cores as a differential.

The Galaxy A23 5G repeats the look of the 4G variant (Image: Playback/Slashleaks)

Other details of the Galaxy A23 5G

In the settings part, the Galaxy A23 5G can be found with 4 GB, 6 GB or 8 GB of RAM. The model will also have variants with 64GB or 128GB of internal storage, which can be expanded up to 1TB via the micro SD slot.

As in the 4G variant, the phone repeats the 6.6-inch LCD screen with Full HD+ resolution and Infinity-V design with a notch for the front camera. However, it is not yet confirmed whether the panel maintains the 90 Hz refresh rate and Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

The Galaxy A23 5G brings back the quad rear camera consisting of a 50 MP main sensor with optical image stabilization (OIS), a 5 MP ultrawide and two 2 MP auxiliary units with macro and depth data function. So, the front camera for selfies uses an 8 MP sensor.

Running the One UI 4.1 interface based on Android 12, the phone has a 5G connection, Dual Band Wi-Fi (2.4 GHz and 5 GHz), Bluetooth 5.1 and a biometric sensor on the side. In addition, the phone is equipped with a battery with a capacity of 5,000 mAh and, according to the certificates, support for fast charging of 25 W.

Galaxy A23 5G will have some color options different from the Galaxy A23 4G (Image: Playback/Samsung)

price and availability

As per the information, the Galaxy A23 5G will be available in black, white, blue and orange colors. Despite the official page on the Samsung website, details about the launch and the suggested price of the device were not revealed.

It is worth mentioning that the Galaxy A23 4G was launched with a suggested price of US$ 325 in the US and R$ 1,999 in Brazil. So, the variant with 5G connectivity is expected to debut with a slightly higher value.

Samsung Galaxy A23 5G: technical sheet

Screen: 6.6-inch TFT LCD, Full HD+ resolution of 2408 x 1080 pixels;

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 695;

RAM memory: 4GB, 6GB and 8GB;

Internal storage: 64GB or 128GB expandable up to 1TB via Micro SD card;

Rear camera: 50 MP (Main, f/1.8) + 5 MP (Ultrawide, f/2.2, 123°) + 2 MP (Macro, f/2.4) + 2 MP (Depth, f/2.4);

Front camera: 8 MP (f/2.2);

Dimensions: 164.5 x 76.9 x 8.4 mm;

Weight: 197 g;

Battery: 5,000mAh with 25W fast charging (25W adapter sold separately);

Extras: 5G, Dual Band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, fingerprint reader on the side, P2 connector, mono audio, expansion via MicroSD cards;

Colors: black, white, blue and orange;

Operating System: Android 12, under One UI 4.1.

Source: Samsung, GSM Arena