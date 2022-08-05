Galaxy Z Fold 4: what to expect from the cell phone that grows and becomes a tablet | Cell

The smartphone will arrive to replace the Galaxy Z Fold 3. The South Korean’s current flagship landed in Brazil in October 2021 at a suggested price of R$ 12,799. Nowadays it costs R$11,830 on Amazon, a drop of more than R$960.

Galaxy Z Fold 4 should feature traditional design

If the rumors are correct, Samsung’s design team took seriously the saying “in a winning team, don’t move”. According to behind-the-scenes information, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 will keep the internal screen at 7.6 inches and 6.2 inches on the smaller screen. The technology of the two displays would be AMOLED, with QXGA+ resolution on the outside and HD+ on the inside and a refresh rate of 120Hz. The front camera would follow under the screen.

2 of 4 Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 4 should keep the previous generation’s design — Photo: Playback/SmartPrix Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 4 should keep the previous generation’s design — Photo: Reproduction/SmartPrix

The fingerprint sensor should remain on the side of the device, integrated into the on/off button. Even though S Pen compatibility continues, in 3D sketches you can’t see any built-in pen slot.

The changes should focus on the cameras, which should gain a design more similar to those of the Galaxy S22 Ultra. Another likely interesting point would be the colors: in addition to black and green, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 would have options with red and beige and on the hinge, which should be more discreet.

Galaxy Z Fold 4 cameras

The big difference should be seen in the camera set of the Z Fold 4. While the Galaxy Z Fold 3 features 12 MP lenses each, the next generation should have a 50 MP main camera, a 10 MP sensor with a telephoto lens and zoom. 3x optical and a 12 MP ultra wide camera. The photographic set must be the same used in the Galaxy S22 , launched earlier this year.

3 of 4 S Pen on Galaxy Z Fold 3 — Photo: Handout/Samsung S Pen on Galaxy Z Fold 3 — Photo: Disclosure/Samsung

Rumors indicate that Samsung should repeat the details of the selfie cameras from the inside and outside. This means that the Z Fold 4 would bring the external front camera with 10 MP and the internal one with only 4 MP. However, there is still the possibility that the internal sensor will jump to 16 MP.

Supposed Galaxy Z Fold 4 specs and battery

Inside the Galaxy Z Fold 4, the new most powerful version of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, the 8 Plus Gen 1, should reign. Leaks point out that the phone will have 12 GB of RAM as standard on models with 256 GB or 512 GB of storage . A variant with 1 TB may appear, so it’s good to prepare your pocket if you’re looking for a phone model with more space for your photos and videos.

4 of 4 Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 4 — Photo: Playback/SmartPrix Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 4 — Photo: Playback/SmartPrix

What also shouldn’t undergo major changes is the foldable cell phone battery. The Fold 4 will have the same 4,400 mAh battery that comes with Samsung’s current generation and the expectation is that the smartphone will support 25W fast charging and wireless charging.

So far, Samsung has not confirmed any of this information. The Galaxy Unpacked digital event will take place on August 10th and will be broadcast from 10:00 am PT on Samsung’s official channels.