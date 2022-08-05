Globo – Weekly Schedule from August 6th to 12th

Admin 4 mins ago Entertainment Leave a comment 0 Views

Check out Globo’s weekly schedule from August 6th to 12th.

*Heads up

The grid below is related to the programming practiced in Brasília time zone. Broadcasters with different time zones will have a broadcast grid adjusted to their local needs.

Saturday, 08/06/2022

04:40 Owl II – Behind the Sky

06:00 Globo Reporter

06:50 It’s from home

11:45 Praça TV – 1st Edition

13:00 Globo Esporte

13:25 Newspaper Today

14:10 Saturday Session – The Mummy

15:50 Cauldron With Mion

18:35 Beyond the Illusion

19:20 Praça TV – 2nd Edition

19:45 Face and Courage

20:30 National Newspaper

21:25 Pantanal

22:30 High Hours

00:20 Supercine – Sexy by Accident

02:10 Re-presentation Novel II – Face and Courage

02:50 Owl I – The Frame

Sunday, 08/07/2022

04:20 Owl II – Julie And Julia

06:00 Holy Mass

06:50 Globo Comunidade

07:20 Small Businesses & Big Businesses

08:05 Globe Rural

09:25 Auto Sport

10:00 am Spectacular Sport

12:30 Maximum Temperature – Fast & Furious 5 – Operation Rio

14:25 Popcorn Da Ivete

15:50 Football

18:00 Sunday With Huck

20:30 fantastic

23:25 Go Que Glue

00:10 Major Sunday – Tomb Raider: Inception

02:10 Cinemaço – The 13th Warrior

Monday, 08/08/2022

04:00 Hour One

06:00 Good Morning Square

08:30 Good morning Brazil

09:30 Meeting with Patricia Poeta

10:35 More You

11:45 Praça TV – 1st Edition

13:00 Globo Esporte

13:25 Newspaper Today

14:45 The Carnation And The Rose

15:30 Afternoon Session – Despicable Me 2

17:05 Worth Watching Again – The Favorite

18:25 Beyond the Illusion

19:10 Praça TV – 2nd Edition

19:40 Face and Courage

20:30 National Newspaper

21:30 Pantanal

22:15 Hot Screen – Captain Marvel

00:15 Jornal da Globo

01:05 Conversation with Bial

01:45 Replay Novel II – Face and Courage

02:30 Comedy Na Madruga I

03:15 Comedy Na Madruga II

Tuesday, 08/09/2022

04:00 Hour One

06:00 Good Morning Square

08:30 Good morning Brazil

09:30 Meeting with Patricia Poeta

10:35 More You

11:45 Praça TV – 1st Edition

13:00 Globo Esporte

13:25 Newspaper Today

14:45 The Carnation And The Rose

15:30 Afternoon Session – Under the Tuscan Sun

17:05 Worth Watching Again – The Favorite

18:25 Beyond the Illusion

19:10 Praça TV – 2nd Edition

19:40 Face and Courage

20:30 National Newspaper

21:30 Pantanal

22:50 Daughters of Eve

23:40 Reporter Profession

00:20 Jornal da Globo

01:10 Conversation with Bial

01:50 Replay Novel II – Face and Courage

02:35 Comedy Na Madruga I

03:15 Comedy Na Madruga II

Wednesday, 08/10/2022

04:00 Hour One

06:00 Good Morning Square

08:30 Good morning Brazil

09:30 Meeting with Patricia Poeta

10:35 More You

11:45 Praça TV – 1st Edition

13:00 Globo Esporte

13:25 Newspaper Today

14:45 The Carnation And The Rose

15:30 Afternoon Session – The Mother-in-Law

17:05 Worth Watching Again – The Favorite

18:25 Beyond the Illusion

19:10 Praça TV – 2nd Edition

19:40 Face and Courage

20:30 National Newspaper

21:30 Pantanal

22:35 Som Brasil Presents: My Name Is Thiago André

23:45 What Story Is This Porchat?

00:30 Jornal da Globo

01:20 Conversation with Bial

02:00 Replay Novel II – Cara e Courage

02:45 Comedy Na Madruga I

03:20 Comedy Na Madruga II

Thursday, 08/11/2022

04:00 Hour One

06:00 Good Morning Square

08:30 Good morning Brazil

09:30 Meeting with Patricia Poeta

10:35 More You

11:45 Praça TV – 1st Edition

13:00 Globo Esporte

13:25 Newspaper Today

14:45 The Carnation And The Rose

15:30 Afternoon Session – A Matter of Time

17:05 Worth Watching Again – The Favorite

18:25 Beyond the Illusion

19:10 Praça TV – 2nd Edition

19:40 Face and Courage

20:30 National Newspaper

21:30 Pantanal

22:35 Daughters of Eve

23:30 The Good Doctor: The Good Doctor

00:15 Jornal da Globo

01:05 Conversation with Bial

01:45 Replay Novel II – Face and Courage

02:30 Comedy Na Madruga I

03:15 Comedy Na Madruga II

Friday, 08/12/2022

04:00 Hour One

06:00 Good Morning Square

08:30 Good morning Brazil

09:30 Meeting with Patricia Poeta

10:35 More You

11:45 Praça TV – 1st Edition

13:00 Globo Esporte

13:25 Newspaper Today

14:45 The Carnation And The Rose

15:30 Afternoon Session – My Father, My Hero

17:00 Worth Watching Again – The Favorite

18:20 Beyond the Illusion

19:10 Praça TV – 2nd Edition

19:40 Face and Courage

20:30 National Newspaper

21:30 Pantanal

22:35 Globo Reporter

23:25 Globoplay Session – The Equalizer – The Protector

00:10 Jornal da Globo

01:00 Conversation with Bial

01:40 Replay Novel II – Face and Courage

02:25 Comedy Na Madruga I

03:05 Owl I – You only live once

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

Lady Gaga Officially Confirmed As Harley Quinn In “Joker” Sequel

And if in June it was still an uncertainty, now it’s official. Lady Gaga (Casa …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

©2022 The Goa Spotlight, All Rights Reserved