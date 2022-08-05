Good gift for dad: Galaxy S22 Ultra with BRL 1,600 off on Amazon

O Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra It has a 6.8-inch screen with a resolution of 1440 x 3080 and a refresh rate of 120 Hz, a requirement that should really please the gamer community.

The hardware has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen1 processor, 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage. In addition, the S22 Ultra has 5G connectivity and a great 5,000 mAh battery.

The camera set has a powerful 108 MP main sensor, a 12 MP ultrawide, a 10 MP periscope lens and a telephoto sensor, also with 10 MP. In addition to high quality photos, it is capable of recording videos in 8K resolution at 24 FPS.

Another interesting feature of the device is the support for the S Pen, an accessory that traditionally accompanied the extinct “Note” line of Samsung smartphones. As its spiritual successor, the Galaxy S22 Ultra comes standard with the stylus and an internal compartment to store the S Pen.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is R$1,600 off Amazon, a great opportunity to purchase one of the South Korean giant’s top-of-the-line smartphones at a more affordable price.

