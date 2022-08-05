Green Valley and Fogo de Chão Festival liven up the weekend – Fun

João Carreiro is one of the main attractions of the Fogo de Chão Festival.

One of the main attractions of the weekend is for fans of electronic music. The Green Valley party that was born in Camboriú (SC) won tour and now returns to Campo Grande with an extensive line-up. And another expected event is the Fogo de Chão Festival, with lots of barbecue and musical attractions in the Paraguayan Colony. Check out the schedule below.

Meat Festival – Organization promises a lot of flavor and fun in the three-day event that brings together 10 gastronomic stations, renowned roasters, workshops and all the flavor of South Mato Grosso barbecue. Entrance is free.

Location: Armazem Cultural – Avenida Calógeras, 3065.

Saff flight – Event in the second edition promises a lot of funk with the presence of Carretinha Melindrosa. Entry from R$ 20.00.

Time: 21h

Location: Rua Londrina, 1959, Villas do Parque.

Rock Friday – Rádio Paulista and Kefla play music at the Barcelona Pub with double caipirinha until 11pm. Entry is from R$ 15.00.

Time: 22:00

Location: Barcelona Pub – Rua José Eduardo Rolin, 201, Chácara Cachoeira (formerly Barfly)

Toddydynho’s Open – Play Burger holds another edition of the chocolate open in a charity edition. All at ease: Toddynho in a box, Brigadeiro in a spoon, toddynho ice creams, chocolate alcoholic drinks (Toddyka, the toddy with vodka + shots of toddy with liqueur and alcoholic shakes with toddy). Admission is R$ 60.00. If you take 2 kg of non-perishable food, you pay R$ 30.00.

Time: 18h

Location: Av. Nelly Martins, 76 – Portal Itayara

Sesc Geek – The event has extensive programming for the geek audience and also the Itinerant Videogame Museum, whose collection shows the 50 years of video game history with a collection of more than 350 consoles of all generations. Free entrance.

Time: 3pm

Location: Central Events Square of Shopping Bosque dos Ipês

“Palm of Your Hand” – There is an exhibition “Sensory Art in the Palm of Your Hand”, by the plastic artist Sônia Queiroz with works dedicated especially to people with visual impairments and in honor of the 123 years of Campo Grande.

Time: 10 am to 6 pm

Location: Praça dos Imigrantes – Rua Rui Barbosa, 65 – Centro

34th Night of Poetry – A series of lectures called “Cultural Connections Poetry and Prose” with Paula Taitelbaum, with “De pornô a pueril”. Free entrance.

Time: 19:30

Location: Dr. Isaías Paim – Avenida Fernando Corrêa da Costa, 559

green valley – Famous electronic music party will have several musical attractions, such as Mecca, Dropack and FancyInc. Tickets from R$ 110.00.

Time: 20h

Location: UFMS Esplanade

Garimpão Clean Stock – Those who like thrift store clothes and accessories can enjoy the Bazaar do Garage Brechó with several pieces at very friendly prices. Entrance is free.

time: 8 am

Location: Rua Aquidauana, 153

Antiques Fair – Thrift store, handicrafts and relics will be part of the fair with free entry.

Time: 8:30 am

Location: Ary Coelho Square.

Open Air Fair – Liga das Mulheres Empreendedoras holds another edition of the fair with gastronomy, handicrafts and various products produced by women, entertainment and attractions. Entrance is free.

Time: 4pm

Location: Praça dos Amigos in the Maria Aparecida Pedrossian neighborhood

Stand up “Let’s Crack the Account?” – Humorists from Campo Grande took a ride on the speech of actor Caio Castro, who became controversial in recent days, about whether or not to split the account during a meeting with a woman. Therefore, Eva, Fred, João and Zazyki will be the attractions that will guarantee a lot of laughter and good stories. Admission is R$10.00.

Time: 20h

Location: Cege Comedy – Rua Cadênio, 55, Santa Fe.

party involve – Event will have a contest for the best performance of Anaconda and the winner will win a tattoo worth R$ 300.00. Line-up will be by Mayara Maldonado, Fabiano Torino, Lady Afro, Tamys and Vick with pop, funk and tribal. Tickets from R$ 10.00.

Time: 18h

Location: Avenida Noroeste, 1232, Cabreúva.

Dread Day Reggae Festival – It has music, culture, health, preservation and environmental awareness, exhibitors and holistic therapy. And whoever goes to the event by bicycle, will pay half admission. Entry from R$ 20.00.

Time: 16:20

Location: Laricas Cultural – Rua Antônio Maria Coelho, 1663 – Planalto

Sesc no Bosque – There’s a show: A Turma do Bolognesa in, Who Tells a Point Creates a Tale. Bolognese and her troupe venture into the middle of the Pantanal. This adventure is to answer the call of Mr. Tamanduá, who is very concerned about the environment. Free entrance.

Time: 4pm

Location: Arena Bosque

VIP Beauty Expo 2022 – The event is a reference in the universe of aesthetic care, bringing new trends and techniques within different specialties. Among the exhibitors are confirmed companies of cosmetics, cosmeceuticals, health, well-being, fashion, accessories, bags and shoes, leisure, food, tourism and management, in addition to the business and education sectors, with the presence of universities and other educational institutions. Entrance 1 kg of non-perishable food.

Time: 14:00 to 22:00

Location: Bosque Expo

night of chaos – Bar bets on a very rock night with performances by the bands Nomads and Monters. Entry is from R$ 10.00.

Time: 22:00

Location: Barcelona Pub – Rua José Eduardo Rolin, 201, Chácara Cachoeira (formerly Barfly)

Review of the Fatty – Event will have several musical attractions such as Isa Machado, Lucas and Lauan, Jhenyfer and Gustavo, João Carlos and Savala, Fernando Miguel, Jackson Seballo and Hemerson Negão. Entry is from R$ 25.00.

Time: 5pm

Location: Manancial das Águas – Estrada NE 5, 249, Chácara dos Poderes.

2nd Tea Bazaar da Chaveirinho – Benefit event will have semi-new clothes, hominy and rice pudding for Maria Valentina. Free entrance.

time: 8 am

Location: Rua Padre João Crippa, 3586 (in the ballroom of Capela São João Evangelista)

Bolivia’s Independence Anniversary – The Association of the Bolivian Colony in Campo Grande will occupy Praça do Rádio with a special edition of the traditional fair that normally takes place once a month, in Praça Bolivia, in the Santa Fé neighborhood. The program includes Bolivian instrumental music, Brazilian music with the Valu Samba Trio, as well as Julia Mendes and the Goddesses of the Cerrado. There will also be typical dances and, of course, the gastronomy that made Plaza Bolivia famous, with peanut soup, a rice-based dish – similar to rice carreteiro with jerky – and the classic salteña.

Time: 9 am to 3 pm

Location: Praça do Rádio Clube – Avenida Afonso Pena, corner with Pedro Celestino.

Fogo de Chão Festival – With 12 hours of partying, the first edition of the Fogo De Chão Festival brings barbecue in the south-mato-grossense style, prepared by the best chefs in the state. Chicken on the clothesline, pork on the stake, ground fire rib, Alans Gourmet artisanal sausage are included on the menu, as are the side dishes. Lunch will be served from 12:00 to 15:00. There will also be several musical attractions: Betinho; Valerius Indian; Lana and Rhalf; Fred and Victor; Patrícia and Adriana and the national show by João Carreiro. Invitations from R$ 100.00 (lunch included)

Time: 12 am

Location: Paraguayan Colony – R. Ana Luísa de Souza, 654 – University

Traditional Dancing Barbecue – Centro de Tradições Gaúchas Tropeiros da Querência holds a party with a lot of barbecue and a show by the group Laço de Ouro. Entry R$ 50.00.

Time: 11 am

Location: Rua Miguel Sutil, 445, Vilas Boas.

Festival Sarau Citizenship and Culture Park – The event continues with a stage set up in the Parque das Nações Indígenas in August. The schedule will continue as normal, always on Sundays, with free admission and several attractions for all ages.

Time: 4pm to 8pm

Location: Parque das Nações Indígenas

Sesc in the Woods – Has music with Simone Ávila, the singer takes to the public an MPB “from north to south” of Brazil, with an eclectic style, going through interpretations of prominent singers such as Chico Buarque, Djavan, Caetano Veloso, Elis Regina.

Time: 12pm to 2pm

Location: Food Court at Shopping Bosque dos Ipês

VIP Beauty Expo 2022 – The event is a reference in the universe of aesthetic care, bringing new trends and techniques within different specialties. Among the exhibitors are confirmed companies of cosmetics, cosmeceuticals, health, well-being, fashion, accessories, bags and shoes, leisure, food, tourism and management, in addition to the business and education sectors, with the presence of universities and other educational institutions. Entrance 1 kg of non-perishable food.

Time: 14:00 to 22:00

Location: Bosque Expo

