Grey’s Anatomy: Ellen Pompeo criticizes the way the series addresses social issues

Over 18 seasons and more than 400 chapters, “Grey’s Anatomy” never shy away from addressing social issues in the plot. However, this Wednesday (3), the star of the ABC series, Ellen Pompeo, said in her podcast “Tell Me” that she is tired of the repetitive format of one-off episodes to address relevant topics.

“I think if I had any wish honestly, it would be to be less of a ‘preacher’ in an episode about certain things”said the interpreter of Meredith Grey. “It’s like, we do an episode about let’s see… Asian hate crimes, it’s one we did last season that was really emotional. I think I would like to see things happen more subtly and over time.”she added.

The protagonist, who is also an executive producer on the show, added that she wants the medical drama “touch on those social issues that are important and that are topical throughout each season”rather than “consistently banging on the head for just an hour”, never to speak of the matter again.

The star’s statement comes the same day Deadline revealed that Pompeo will appear in just eight episodes of Season 19. The actress will star in Hulu’s limited series “Orphan”, about the story of Ukrainian Natalia Grace, who was returned by her adoptive parents and accused of being an adult “sociopath” pretending to be a child.

The 19th season of “Grey’s Anatomy” is scheduled for release on October 6th in the United States, and will feature Pompeo, Chandra Wilson and James Pickens Jr. – the only three original cast members remaining – reprising their roles.

