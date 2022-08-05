Grey’s Anatomy’s Ellen Pompeo to Star in New Hulu Project

the famous series Grey’s Anatomy introduced the character Meredith Gray to the world and now, after 18 years on the air, will have a break for the actress to Ellen Pompeo be in another production. In a text published by the magazine Varietythe actress said that she joined the cast of a limited series that should star on the platform hulu.

Still without an official title, the plot has eight episodes that follow the life of a couple who adopted an 8-year-old girl. The girl, who has a rare form of dwarfism, starts to cause problems for her new parents, who already have three other children, and makes everyone around her realize that she might not be who she says she is. I’m the only one who remembered The orphan ?

In a story that promises to be emotional, the couple will run into trouble in their marriage, in court and even in the tabloids. The program excited fans of the actress, who will have her participation reduced in the 19th season of Grey’s Anatomy. In addition, the magazine confirms that she will appear in only eight episodes, but is confirmed in the narrations and as an executive producer of the series.

Believe it or not, Pompeo hasn’t played any roles other than Meredith Grey, and despite being ranked as one of the highest-paid actresses since 2017, she’s been trying to diversify her television roles. The star had already signaled in an interview with the magazine insiderat the end of last year, his will that Grey’s Anatomy come to an end.

I’m trying to focus on convincing everyone that it needs to end… I feel like I’m the naive one who keeps asking, ‘But what’s the story we’re going to tell?’ And everybody’s like, ‘Who cares, Ellen? We’re making a gazillion dollars’

Hulu’s new series will have Katie Robbins and Erin Levy as writer and showrunner, respectively.

