Harry Styles had to go through 3 hours of makeup every day of filming new drama to ‘erase’ his 60 tattoos, newspaper reveals – Monet

Harry Stiles shirtless and tattooed in a clip and shirtless in a scene from Don’t Worry Honey (2022) (Photo: Playback)

Singer Harry Styles had to go through three hours of daily make-up sessions during his time working on the filming of the period drama ‘Don’t Worry Honey’. The artist’s long period among the production’s makeup artists was focused on removing the more than 60 tattoos spread across his body.

Directed by actress and filmmaker Olivia Wilde, also Styles’ girlfriend, ‘Don’t Worry Honey’ is set in a small American town during the 1950s. The film is scheduled for release on September 22, 2022 in Brazilian theaters. The musician’s make-up sessions during filming were reported by the Daily Mail.

Harry Styles and Florence Pugh in a scene from Don’t Worry Honey (2022) (Photo: Playback)

According to the publication, Styles’ 60 tattoos were initially covered with red pigment, then with green pigment and talc. Subsequently, a cream in the color of the musician’s skin was applied, covering the drawings and preventing the makeup from fading during filming. The technique was applied by the film’s makeup artist, Jason Collins.

‘Don’t Worry Honey’ sees Pugh as a young housewife questioning her existence in a 1950s U.S. suburban, utopian community.

Florence Pugh in a scene from Don’t Worry Honey (2022) (Photo: Reproduction)

The filming of the production caused commotion on social media for having exposed Olivia Wilde’s romance with Harry Styles. The two made their relationship public in January 2021, just two months after she broke up with actor Jason Sudeikis. Engaged since 2012, the two had together Otis (8 years old) and Daisy (5 years old).

Recently, the website Page Six reported that Florence Pugh would have been uncomfortable with the moments of making out between Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles on the set of the film.

Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles, with a hygienic mask under their noses, on a walk through the streets of London (Photo: Getty Images)

“I can say that Florence seeing Olivia and Harry on set didn’t go down well as Olivia was still with Jason. [Suideikis] when she hooked up with Harry,” revealed a person connected to the film.

The source said that Wilde’s then-fiancé even went to the filming sets of the work with their two children: “Jason and the kids visited Olivia on set a few times, so I think all this made people feel a little uncomfortable.” Watch the trailer for ‘Don’t Worry Honey’ below: