HBO Max and Discovery+ will become one platform; understand – Movie news

The merger will arrive in summer 2023 and will offer ad-free, qualified service levels.

This Thursday (04), Warner Bros. Discovery announced that the HBO Max and Discovery+ platforms will be unified into a single streaming service launching in summer 2023. The name of the new service and prices will be announced at a later date, according to a statement from the company that will offer ad-lite tiers. and no ads in the new format.

You Rumors had already dominated the internet after Warner Media merged with Discovery, a channel known for showing documentaries. Subscribers and netizens noticed that in recent weeks some titles had been removed from the catalog, in addition to the series of cancellations of productions such as movie Batgirls, which had already finished filmingin addition to Raised By WolvesLegends of Tomorrow, The Cucu Chronicles and others.

The released planning shows that the union of the two streams will start in North America and will take place between July and August 2023. As for Latin America, this change should start to arrive between September and November of the same year. The new platform will arrive in Europe and Asia only in 2024 and Warner Bros. Discovery intends to expand the territories at a later date.

During the announcement, WBD President and CEO, David Zaslav explained that the strategy is to “embrace, support and propel” the success that HBO Max has been achieving. “Casey’s culture and taste [Bloys] and the team, and the fact that they don’t just read the scripts, but fight with all the creatives to make the narrative as strong as possible… it’s an extraordinary asset. [o conteúdo] be wider. We as a company will be behind this. We think that [o serviço combinado HBO Max/Discovery+] it will be excellent. It’s about curation. It’s about quality. It’s about how good.”commented Zaslav.

The catalogs will also be adapted to fit the company’s new guidelines and no announcement has yet been made about Max Originals’ fate during the WBD investor call. HBO Max also withdrew the Harry Potter sequel from the catalogbut continues with the The House of the Dragon is expected to be released on August 21.as well as being home to titles like Euphoria and Game of Thrones.

In recent months, WBD has also undergone management changes, resulting in the loss of several directors in leadership positions and affecting the production of some of the house’s projects. The new redesign could also affect 70% of HBO Max employees, who could be laid off due to the company’s radical change.

This news has fans and subscribers worried about some titles in the works like Our Flag is Death. (2022), comedy series with a ten-episode season; The Sex Life of College Girls (2021) and the DC Comics animation Harley Quinn (2019) created by Justin Halpern, Patrick Schumacker, Dean Lorey and with a list made up of Kaley Cuoco, Lake Bell, Alan Tudyk.

On social media, subscribers also recalled HBO Max’s initial promise about the “half-price subscription forever” promotion. And speaking of prices, the new subscription may increase in some regions, but the company has already guaranteed that this will happen in regions where the service is not so popular, taking Latin America out of the question.

Recently, Warner Bros. had released their numbers in a financial report, which showed the combined number of subscribers between HBO, HBO Max and Discovery+. They currently number 92.1 million and expect to reach around 150 million subscriptions by 2025.

CANCELLATION OF BATGIRL AND OTHER DC PROJECTS

The cancellation of the long Batgirl, a film by Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah with a script by Christina Hodson was announced this Tuesday (02), even with its recordings completed. According to The Wrap, the film will not be released on any platform by the studio, any theaters, or HBO Max.

The film would be starring American actress and singer Leslie Grace who would live the character Barbara Gordon, who arrived in Batman comics 50 years ago and would win a solo feature. The actor’s presence was also confirmed. Michael Keaton would return to the role of Batman after Tim Burton’s 90s films in which he lived through Gotham’s conflicts in Batman (1989) and Batman: Returns (1992).

In addition to Keaton, the film would also tell the Gotham Commissioner, JK Simmons (Jim Gordon), a character he played in Justice League directed by Zack Snyder in 2017 alongside Gal Gadot, Jason Momoa and Henry Cavill. and the actor Brendan Fraserfamous for his role in the feature The Mummy, which would play the villain, Firefly (Firefly), comic book character created by France Herron and Dick Sprang.

Grace, however, spoke out on social media about the ending of Batgirl, given that other DC productions like Joker 2, have already had their confirmations. Through Instagram, the actress of the musical In A Neighborhood of New York, thanked the staff and fans who mourned over the film. “I feel blessed to have worked with the best and formed lifelong relationships in this process. To all Batgirl fans, thank you for the love and trust that are allowing me to don the cape and become my own hero.”commented the actress.

Another possible cancellation is the Supergirl spin-off, which, although it has a release date scheduled for 2023, also leaves fans insecure about the progress of filming. The film features the actress Sasha Calle, which will be the first Latin actress to star in the heroine on the big screen, but according to Rolling Stones, there are risks that more DC productions will be interrupted by the changes of the WBD. The film’s release date is set for 2023, if no plans are reviewed by the company.