HBO Max removes its own original films from the catalog

It’s been a few days since some original productions have been silently removed from the HBO Max without many people realizing it. Altogether, they have already been removed. six movies from Warner Bros. as an attempt to cut costs, as reported on the Variety website.

A detail that draws attention is that all the films that came out of the catalog had the seal of HBO Max originals. Users who became aware of the situation commented on the fact on Reddit, and the news spread mainly after the cancellation of the film from batgirlwhich became a topic on the internet, as it was expected.

Another movie that has been canceled is the sequel to Scooby! The filmwhich was practically finished, as its director pointed out.

Variety magazine stated that the reason for removing the titles is justified in an attempt by the platform to regulate payments for titles that are not very watched on the service.

So far, Warner Bros. remains silent on the whole situation and rumors that the service will cease to exist after the merger with Discovery+.

Below you can see the list of movies that are no longer available to users of the platform:

Our Dreams from Mars (2022), science fiction starring Cole Sprouse and Lana Condor;

The dystopian comedy Superintelligence (2020), with Melissa McCarthy;

the remake of witches’ conventionreleased in 2020, with Anne Hathaway and Octavia Spencer.

An American Pickle (2020)comedy with Seth Rogen;

the suspense Locked Down (2021) with Anne Hathaway and Chiwetel Ejiofor;

Charm City Kings (2020), a drama film.

protagonist of batgirl What do you think about the film’s cancellation?

Leslie Gracewho plays the main character, used her official Instagram account to chat with fans and reveal how she felt after the news broke.

“Dear family! Right after the recent news about our movie batgirl, I’m proud of the love, hard work and dedication that all of our incredible cast and production team tirelessly poured into this film over the course of 7 months in Scotland. I feel blessed to have worked among big names in the industry and forged lifelong relationships in the process! To all Batgirl fans: THANK YOU for the love and belief in me, allowing me to take the cape and become, as Babs put it best, ‘my own damn heroine’ #Batgirl for life! the message with a bat emoji.

