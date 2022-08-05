Horror Thriller Movie Starring Megan Fox Is Critically Acclaimed And You Need To Know It

Till Death – Survival Is the Best Revenge (Till Death) is the new horror movie with Megan Fox that arrived in Brazilian theaters in 2022, despite being released in 2021.

The film was critically acclaimed. According to Rotten Tomatoes, its approval rating is at 92% among critics, making it the highest average film of Megan’s career.

According to The New York Times, Till Death was one of the big releases of the last few years.

“Megan Fox drives this simple yet blissfully chaotic thriller about a woman handcuffed to her husband’s dead body. In his feature directorial debut, SK Dale orchestrates a tense game of cat and mouse that, refreshingly, doesn’t take itself too seriously.said the newspaper giving 9/10 stars.

In the long, which reminds a lot Dangerous game from Netflix, Megan will play a woman named Emma, ​​who wakes up handcuffed to her brutally murdered husband. Emma doesn’t even have much time to process the loss. Someone killed him for revenge and if she doesn’t prepare, she will be the next victim.

In addition to Foxthe film has Eoin Macken (The Night Shift), Aml Ameen (Sense8), Callan Mulvey (300: Rise of an Empire) and Jack Roth (Us and Them) in the cast. The direction is SK Dale and the script is Jason Carvey.

