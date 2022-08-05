Impossible 8 has the best action scenes, says director

Mission: Impossible 8 director Christopher McQuarrie revealed in a recent interview that the eighth feature in Ethan Hunt It has the best action scenes in the franchise.

During recent interview McQuarrie revealed that the film features incredible action scenes and some of the most incredible stunts of Tom Cruise’s career.

Check out the director’s statement below:

We have most of the action sequence from the third act triggered for part 2. […] We already know what the third act of part 2 is, and it’s on another level. It’s Tom getting over Tom getting over Tom, several times a day. […] This is one of two really big and ambitious sequels in the movie.

please note that Mission: Impossible – Payback Part 1 is scheduled July 14, 2023.

Its budget is estimated to have exceeded $290 million, far above what was originally planned. Most impressively, the substantial tax incentives that production was able to leverage to control costs are already being discounted.

For the purpose of comparison, Mission: Impossible — Fallout Effect2018, cost $190 million.‎

In all, there were seven stoppages, and a very turbulent start in Italy, one of the countries most affected by the health crisis in Europe.

The main cast is back, including Tom Cruise, Rebecca Ferguson, Simon Pegg, Ving Rhames, Vanessa Kirby and Michelle MonaghanWhile Hayley Atwell, Esai Moralesand Pom Klementieff are the newcomers.

These movies should serve as a farewell to Ethan Hunt.