Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Two has some of Tom Cruise’s most ambitious stunts yet, according to director Christopher McQuarrie. The filmmaker joined the Mission Impossible franchise in 2011 to increase Ghost Protocol with uncredited rewrites, and was brought back to direct the 2015 two Rebel Nation and 2018 To fall. The faithful franchise director now it’s going back to Mission: Impossible 7 & 8which has been reported as Cruise’s departure from the franchise, though McQuarrie has apparently denied these reports.

After the release of Dead Reckoning Part One on July 14, 2023, Cruise will return to lead the Dead Reckoning Part Two cast once again as IMF agent Ethan Hunt, alongside his frequent agents: Ving Rhames as Luther Stickell; Simon Pegg as Benji Dunn; and Rebecca Ferguson as Ilsa Faust. Newcomers to the franchise include Hayley Atwell as Grace and Esai Morales as a new villain. Dead Reckoning Part Two started production earlier this year in March and several Mission: Impossible 8 Set photos showed Cruise performing various death-defying stunts as usual.

During a recent appearance on light the fuse podcast, McQuarrie teases some of Cruise’s epic stunts from Dead Reckoning Part Two. The director says he’s almost finished filming the third-act action sequence for Part two, which is “out of jail,” how Cruise manages to overcome his own stunts”many times a day.” Read McQuarrie’s full comments below:

We have most of the third act action sequence in the can for part 2. […] We already know what the third act of part 2 is, and it’s out of jail. It’s Tom getting over Tom getting over Tom, several times a day. […] This is one of two really big and ambitious sequels in the movie.

It would really be a special sight to see if Cruise could get over his past Mission Impossible stunts in Dead Reckoning Part Two, especially since it’s planned as his last film in the franchise. The longtime Ethan Hunt actor has already scaled the Burj Khalifa to Ghost Protocol and hanging on the side of a flying Airbus to Rebel Nation. Some of the franchise’s most famous Cruise stunts came To fall, including performing a real HALO jump and piloting a helicopter for an intense chase sequence. O Dead Reckoning Part One The trailer revealed that Cruise could overcome this by jumping off the side of a cliff on a dirt bike, which has been called Cruise’s most dangerous stunt yet and one of the greatest in movie history.

It remains to be seen how Cruise will be able to outdo himself once again in Part two. Mission: Impossible 8 set photos revealed flashes of things to come, including a paragliding stunt, though audiences likely haven’t gotten a glimpse of the ambitious third-act action sequence McQuarrie is teasing. if Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Two turns out to be the end of the franchise, audiences will be expecting something bigger and better than what came before, and knowing Tom Cruise’s fervent dedication, he’s likely to deliver.

Source: Light the wick