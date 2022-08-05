Instagram: Here’s How to ‘Fix’ Your Feed and Get Rid of Suggested Posts | Social networks

‘Tiktokrização’ and more: 5 Instagram updates that a lot of people hated

With that in mind, the TechTudo gathered a series of alternatives to reduce the suggestions in the feed and make the navigation in the app cleaner. Check out the following list for five tips to remove suggestions from your Instagram feed.

1 of 4 Instagram changes upset users; see how to fix the feed and remove suggestions from unknown people — Photo: Rubens Achilles/TechTudo Changes to Instagram upset users; see how to fix the feed and remove suggestions from unknown people — Photo: Rubens Achilles/TechTudo

How to improve the quality of photos in Instagram Stories? See the TechTudo Forum

1. Use the chronological feed

Recently, Instagram has brought back the chronological feed, which shows the most recent posts from people you follow, in order of publication. This format is displayed in parallel and has no interference from algorithm suggestions or advertising ads, showing only what the user wants to see. To access the chronological feed, just tap the Instagram logo in the upper left corner of the screen and select the “Following” option. You can also activate the special “Favorites” feed. It only shows posts from selected people.

2 of 4 Instagram shows posts in order of publication in the “Following” tab — Photo: Reproduction/Rodrigo Fernandes Instagram shows posts in order of publication in the “Following” tab — Photo: Reproduction/Rodrigo Fernandes

2. Block suggested posts

Another way to get rid of Instagram suggestions is by blocking suggested posts from the feed. This option makes the social network stop showing photos and videos of unknown people in the middle of browsing. To activate blocking, simply locate a suggestion in the feed and tap the “x” icon in the upper right corner of the post. Then, just choose “Enable snooze mode”.

3 of 4 Learn how to disable suggested posts on Instagram and enable Sleep Mode for 30 days — Photo: Reproduction/Rodrigo Fernandes Learn how to disable suggested posts on Instagram and enable Sleep Mode for 30 days — Photo: Reproduction/Rodrigo Fernandes

It is worth mentioning that this block is temporary and only lasts 30 days. That is, after this period, the suggestions will automatically return to the feed, being necessary to repeat the procedure to renew the block.

3. Show the algorithm the content you don’t like

Instagram also allows you to “teach” the algorithms what you don’t like so they don’t show you suggestions similar to the content in question again. To do so, simply locate a suggestion and tap the “x” icon. Then just select “Do not suggest related posts”. That way, the robots will understand that that type of profile and content is not interesting for you. It is also possible to make this type of flag in the “Explore” menu. In this case, just tap on the three dots of the unwanted post and select the option “I am not interested”.

4 of 4 Here’s how to signal to the Instagram algorithm that you don’t like that content and don’t find it interesting — Photo: Reproduction/Rodrigo Fernandes Here’s how to signal to the Instagram algorithm that you don’t like that content and don’t find it interesting — Photo: Reproduction/Rodrigo Fernandes

Instagram Web does not display ads or suggestions from strangers in the feed. In this way, you can browse the social network at ease, viewing only photos and videos posted by your friends, without the interference of advertising or algorithmic suggestions interspersing the posts. To access Instagram Web, simply access the address “instagram.com” (without quotes) directly in your browser and log in with your account.

If none of the above alternatives makes using Instagram satisfactory, it may be time to take a break from the application and explore interesting content on other social networks, or even outside of them.

See too: four things Instagram knows about you