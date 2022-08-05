iPhone 14: Leaked photo confirms major design change

THE apple you already have the devices on the line iPhone 14 in the oven for the launch of the devices in the coming months and now the renowned leaker Ice Universe leaked photo of a protective film, which reveals the new notches of the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max.

In the image you can see the “i” format of the notch that will receive the front camera module. The rumor is no longer of today, and other leaks give credibility to this new information, making it practically certain that some models in the line will have this change in look.

For now, it is speculated that Apple should launch four models in the family: iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Plus and iPhone 14 Pro Max. Cell phones should receive the long-awaited A16 processorwith the manufacturing process of TSMCwhich can deliver big jumps in performance, but mainly, more than 20% in energy efficiency.

In addition to the powerful CPU, we can expect 6 GB of LPDDR5 RAM memory to the Pro and Pro Max models. With that, leading industry experts suggest that we should finally see a sensor as well. 48 MP main camera.

Apple is expected to announce the iPhone 14 lineup sometime in September, with launch expected in the following weeks. Prices should start at $799 (R$4,200) for the standard version, and can go up to $1,199 (R$6,300) for the Pro Max.