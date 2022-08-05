iPhone 14 Pro has alleged leaked film highlighting holes in the screen

New leak released this Thursday (4) may have reinforced the main visual change of the iPhone 14 Pro — the “i”-shaped holes. The image, released by the leaker Ice Universe, clearly displays the supposed replacement for the Apple notch that, despite being less intrusive, should continue to occupy a significant area of ​​the display. The material also shows how the giant may have further reduced the already thin edges of the line’s devices.

iPhone 14 Pro has alleged leaked film

The image released by Ice Universe shows what appears to be a skin for the iPhone 14 Pro, expected to replace the already traditional notch of the predecessors with holes in the screen in the shape of “i”. The informant’s description reinforces that it is an accessory intended for Apple’s next-generation advanced device — old rumors suggest that the redesign will not be applied to the basic iPhone 14 and 14 max models.

It is possible to notice the holes in the upper central region of the film, and to have a better idea of ​​the size of the region. Unlike what might have been expected, the new format will not be exactly compact, occupying an area very similar to the reduced notch found in the iPhone 13 family. and in the region between the front lens and the Face ID sensors.

Another interesting point suggested by the material is the reduction of the edges around the panel, already quite thin in the generation currently available on the market. These areas appear to be about 1 mm thick, and are now also present at the top of the screen.

iPhone 14 Pro line may have exclusive features

According to rumors, the iPhone 14 family will consist of four models: iPhone 14 and 14 Max in the most basic segment, and iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max for the advanced category. Apparently, this will be the generation in which this division will present the greatest differences, starting with processing. Only the Pro and Pro Max models will feature the A16 Bionic chip, while the entry-level handsets will receive an enhanced version of the A15 Bionic present in the iPhone 13 Pro.

In addition to the A16 Bionic chip, the new iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max should adopt the “i”-shaped hole in place of the notch — marking an even greater separation from the standard models (Image: Reproduction/Jon Prosser)

There will also be differences in design, with the new “i” notch shape being an exclusive to the Pro series – the iPhone 14 and 14 Max should follow the look of the previous generation. Also, as is the case in recent years, the more robust devices will have an extra camera and LiDAR sensor for Augmented Reality.

Still, some similarities should remain, such as the presence of 6 GB of RAM and 7P 7-element lenses throughout the family. The iPhone 14 line is expected to launch in September, but there is no information on a precise date at the moment.

Source: Ice Universe