It’ll happen? Vasco wants to hire Corinthians attacking midfielder

Vasco has an important confrontation for Serie B of the Brazilian Championship next Tuesday, 09. It goes to Campinas to face Ponte Preta. The Hill Giant needs a positive result to not let Cruzeiro increase the distance in the lead of the tournament.

While Emílio Faro works on the cast, the Cruzmaltina board analyzes the market and goes in search of new hires. A name that appeared on Vasco’s radar is Matheus Vital, from Corinthians.

The 24-year-old attacking midfielder is trained at the Basque base and in 2018 was bought by Timão. Nonetheless, failed to stand out at Parque São Jorge and spent the last season on loan at Panatinaikos, from Greece.

He returned to Corinthians, but will not be used by Vítor Pereira. According to journalist Lucas Pedrosa, Vasco contacted Corinthians to find out about the possible negotiation. However, Timão said that Vital will only leave the club if he is sold.

Vasco’s financial difficulty

As Vasco is going through a moment of financial difficulty, and Matheus Vital also has a high salary, the negotiations cooled down. The attacking midfielder’s contract with Corinthians runs until the end of 2023.