Jason Momoa goes viral in video as a flight attendant

Jason Momoa is making success in the TikTok after appearing serving passengers on a flight from Hawaiian Airlineswhich was leaving Los Angeles bound for Hawaii.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom actor and Family Justicefor those who don’t know, was born in the tropical country.

Recently, Momoa surprised by announcing that Ben Affleck will return as Batman for Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. The two have worked together on other DC projects, and are involved in the reshoots process.

Affleck, who will also appear in The Flash, has even appeared in costume as Bruce Wayne.

Directed by James Wan, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom had its release delayed from December 16, 2023, to March 17, 2023.

The director says that the postponement happened mainly so that he would have more time to work on post-production on the feature.

The main cast of the film brings Jason Momoa, Amber Heard, Patrick Wilson, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Nicole Kidmanand Willem Dafoe.

In the newcomers team, on the other hand, we have Jani Zhao (Double Play) as Stingray, Indya Moore (Pose) as the villain Karshon, and Vincent Regan (Kidnapping in Space) as Atlan, former ruler of Atlantis.