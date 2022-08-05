Jô Soares wrote detective book before he died – 05/08/2022 – Illustrated

Jô Soares was still in full activity before he died, aged 84, this Friday. Even away from television and with theater projects paralyzed during the Covid-19 pandemic, the comedian was writing his fifth detective novel.

Without a defined title, the new work would narrate a series of murders set in a building in the city of São Paulo, in a proposal reminiscent of “Only Murders in the Building”, a series on display on streaming.

A fan of detective stories, the author had already shown interest in adapting the Scandinavian series “The Bridge” to the Brazilian universe. In the work, a woman is found dead in the middle of the bridge that connects Sweden and Denmark, and the two countries must share the investigation into the murder. In Brazil, the story would take place on the Rio-Niterói bridge.

Jô wrote detective novels that became best sellers, such as “O Xangô de Baker Street”, from 1995, “O Homem que Matou Getúlio Vargas”, from 1998, “Assassinatos na Academia Brasileira de Letras”, from 2005, and “As Squeezed”, from 2011.

The artist also wrote titles such as “O Astronauta sem Regime”, from 1983, “Humor nos Tempos do Collor”, from 1992, and “The Cup that Nobody Saw and We Don’t Want to Remember”, from 1994, dedicated to humor, as well as of the two volumes of memoirs, “O Livro de Jô”, released in 2017 and 2018.