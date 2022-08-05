“Keep in touch”; ‘crack’ between Palmeiras and Puma is exposed and Leila’s new partner circulates on the web

Palmeiras is going through a great moment in the season. The team led by Abel Ferreira has managed to continue the dominance of the last few years and doesn’t know what it’s like to lose for 5 rounds. Not to mention the fact of leading the Brazilian Championship and once again showing the best Brazilian football in Libertadores.

But it was news ‘off the pitch’ that gave fans a lot to talk about. This is because according to journalist Danilo Lavieri, from the UOL portal, Palmeiras is on a ‘collision course’ with Puma, and would have opened talks with Adidas to change the sponsorship of Verdão’s shirt.

“Despite having a contract with the supplier until 2024, the club wonders if it is valid to try to terminate the contract, including paying a fine despite the financial difficulties of the moment, or if the most viable path is to terminate the current relationship“, reveals the journalist.

The journalist even goes further and said that the relationship between Palmeiras and Puma started to get even ‘thin’ after Leila Pereira’s arrival at the Club: “Until then, Puma was highly praised internally and externally… In the midst of the crisis, the Palmeiras president had a first meeting with a high-ranking director of Adidas in Brazil in the first half of the year and has been in contact ever since.“said Daniel.

On the web, the crowd reacted quickly to the news: “It could be a combination of the two. Puma’s uniforms and campaigns are much better, but the quality of Adidas is unmatched”, “Gee, I’ve been finding the puma’s more beautiful than the last ones from Adidas”, “The club with cash flow problems and considering termination with payment of fine“, revealed some netizens.