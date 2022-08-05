Kevin Feige Wanted To Kill All The Original Avengers In Endgame

Marvel’s President and the Russo Brothers had different plans for the course of the heroes.

Even with the end of the Infinity Phase, the movie Avengers: Endgame is still very talked about and remembered by Marvel fans. Reaching the highest grossing mark of all time, until being “defeated” by the Avatar re-release, Endgame would have more deaths than was presented in the original.

In the Marvel Cinematic Universe, some characters come back to life with some explanations, but that wasn’t the case for Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) after facing Thanos, and Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) after losing her life on Vormir. The scenario left in Infinity War already demonstrated “insecurity” to the public, but for Kevin Feige and the Russo Brothers, these losses would be greater.

Speaking to Happy Sad Confused, Joe Russo explained that if it were up to the president of Marvel, the consequences of Endgame would be difficult for the public to accept. “Kevin really pitched in at one point, taking all the OGs off the board. We thought it was too aggressive and that the audience wouldn’t be able to process him, and that, in fact, picking one or two characters to make sacrifices could give you moments throughout the movie where the action could stop and you could have emotional catharsis and then continue with the narrative and then add more emotional catharsis.”commented Joe.

By contrast, the Russo Brothers also had different plans for Endgame’s ending, a “dark” idea commented on in July 2019. “We had most of the script working, except for the third act, because Anthony and I were clinging to this concept that we wanted Thanos to walk up to the Avengers and throw Captain America’s head to the ground.”added Joe Russo. “We couldn’t give up on that, and finally we said, ‘Okay, and if we don’t, can we find another way to get into the third act?’ And that’s when it became what it is now.”

After his MCU feats, Downey Jr. made a film appearance in the role of Dolittle in 2020. His next project is director Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer. Johansson received an Oscar nomination for Best Actress for the film Marriage Story (2019) which is available on Netflix. Recently, Marvel released its new levels at San Diego Comic Con, but you can kill the longing for Endgame on Disney+.