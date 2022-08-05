Klber Gladiador again provokes the Atltico: ‘Born in 2013’

photo: YouTube reproduction Former cruiser, Kleber Gladiator provoked the Atltico

Former Cruiser, Klber Gladiator doesn’t miss the chance to provoke the Atlantic. The former striker participated in Papo Reto, led by journalist Benjamin Back, presenter of Arena SBT, he sharpened his tongue again to comment on Galo’s 2-2 draw with Palmeiras, in Mineiro, in the first match of the quarterfinals. of the Libertadores final.

After Benjamin gave the ‘cue’ when stating that Atltico popped up in Mineiro against Verdo, Klber went even further when commenting on the old rival from Cruzeiro’s days. “Atltico was born in 2013. Atltico Mineiro did not exist. Atltico had a title that was in 71. Brazilian Championship if I’m not mistaken”, provoked Gladiador, citing the Libertadores title won by Galo.

“A team that has no tradition and won the Libertadores in the ‘thighs’, was very lucky, they had So Victor there, they were great. It brought the title to Atltico Mineiro, it had Ronaldinho Gacho. So, Atltico is a team that always has popcorn, not just for Palmeiras.

In keeping with his style of ‘poking’ his rivals, Klber also praised Cruzeiro, the club he defended between 2009 and 2010, reached the final of the 2009 Libertadores, losing to Estudiantes, in Mineiro, and for which he won the title of the Campeonato Mineiro de 2009

“In Minas Gerais there’s a team, Cruzeiro. Cruzeiro Esporte Clube, the rest is a small team. They don’t have the conditions, they don’t, they can’t compare Cruzeiro with Atltico. former player, who is 38 years old and who played until 2020, when he left Austin Bold, from Texas.