Lady Gaga Almost Starred in ‘Bullet Train’ with Brad Pitt

New in cinemas, the action comedy “Bullet train” almost didn’t count on Lady Gaga in the cast. the character of Sandra Bullock in the film initially would be Gaga. But she couldn’t accept Sony Pictures’ invitation because she was committed to filming “Casa Gucci” in Italy.

Sandra Bullock makes a small participation in the feature film playing Maria Beetle, Joaninha’s contact (Brad Pitt), assassin for hire who is on a mission inside the title’s bullet train. It’s a cameo. The film has some like that, reinforcing the comic character of the production.

“Although Maria is only a supporting character, Sony has always envisioned a big star in this role, so when a scheduling issue got in the way of Lady Gaga’s involvement, the studio pressured Bullock, who has never shared the big screen with Brad Pitt, although they have the same age and have risen through the Hollywood hierarchy at the same time,” Collider reported in 2021.

Lady Gaga took to social media to confirm the buzz. She will even star in the movie “Joker: Folie a Deux”O “Joker 2”. The rumor ran first on social media, then it gained the press, and is finally confirmed. the continuation of “Joker”which won an Oscar for Joaquin Phoenixwill be a musical film also focused on the character Harley Quinn – which will be in charge of the popstar.

This will be the singer’s first film with DC. In addition, it will be her second cinematic musical. For “A Star Is Born” (2018), she won the Oscar for best original song, as well as a nomination for best actress.