Lady Gaga confirms her participation in ‘Joker: Folie à Deux’, will it be Harley Quinn?

Lady Gaga will return to the screens and will do so with Joaquin Phoenix in the sequence of the tape Clown after Todd Phillips, director and co-writer of the first film, announced in June that he would be working on Joker: Madness for Two.

The singer announced the news through a video on their social networks without providing more details.

A few weeks ago, the magazine Variety reported that Gaga was in talks to play Harley Quinn in a musical sequel, which caused mixed reactions as it is the role that Margot Robbie brought to life in. Suicide squad, Birds of prey and The Suicide Squad 2021, all three from DC Comics. It’s not yet confirmed if the celebrity will actually play the role of Quinn, the Joker’s partner in the comics.

The villain’s tape from the saga of bat ManTelling the start of one of Gotham City’s worst meltdowns, it was a box office hit, earning Joaquin Phoenix his first Oscar in 2020 for his brilliant role as Arthur Fleck. While in 2021, Lady Gaga participated in Gucci housefrom director Ridley Scott, alongside Al Pacino, Jeremy Irons and Adam Driver.

The singer, who was nominated for an Oscar in 2019 for her role in a star is bornsame year it was released Clowndid not detail her role in the sequel, which is scheduled to hit theaters on October 4, 2024.

However, her followers expressed their approval, after considering that she was unfairly cut from this year’s Oscar nominations for her role as Patrizia Reggiani, the ex-wife of Maurizio, the nephew of Aldo Gucci, whom he had killed in 1995.