Lady Gaga Officially Confirmed As Harley Quinn In “Joker” Sequel

And if in June it was still an uncertainty, now it’s official. Lady Gaga (Casa Gucci) has been confirmed as Harley Quinn for the sequel to “Joker”, a musical titled “Joker: Folie à Deux“, which will again have Joaquin Phoenix in the role of Arthur Fleck, with which he won the Oscar for Best Actor. Todd Phillips is also back to take on the directing.

The confirmation came in a teaser published on social media, to the sound of “Cheek to Cheek”, a song that Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers immortalized in the film “Top Hat” (1935) and which served as the title for the collaborative album by Gaga and Tony Bennett, released in 2014.

Gaga will play a Harley Quinn that exists in the DC universe, very different from the one that Margot Robbie gave life in three films, the last one in James Gunn’s “The Suicide Squad”, and which she will repeat in the future film “Gotham City Sirens”.

Details about the character are being kept under wraps, but Joker is known for his abusive relationship with Harley Quinn, his psychiatrist at the mental institution known as Arkham Asylum, who falls in love with him and becomes his sidekick and partner in crime. , hence perhaps the film’s title, which references a medical term associated with a psychiatric syndrome in which psychotic symptoms are shared by two people.

“Joker: Folie à Deux” was co-written by Phillips and Scott Silver, and is scheduled to be released in theaters on October 4, 2024. See the teaser: