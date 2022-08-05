Lightning strikes near White House, leaving at least 2 dead and 2 injured

Two people died and two were injured after lightning struck Lafayette Square park near the White House last Thursday, according to the Washington, D.C. Metropolitan Police.

The agency also reported that the four people were treated by emergency services in critical health conditions.











James Mueller, 76, and Donna Mueller, 75, died from their injuries. No new information about the current state of health of the other two people. The group was under a tree during the storm.

Police said there is “a high probability of more severe storms this Friday (5)” and urged the public to be aware of the risks and to take shelter in covered and safe places.





The White House mourned the event in a press release: “We are saddened by the tragic loss of life following the lightning strike in Lafayette Park. Our hearts go out to the families who have lost so many loved ones and we are praying for those who are still fighting for Your lives.”



