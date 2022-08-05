Love and Thunder Shows Alternative Concept of Odinson’s Armor

Marvel Studios Contributor, Aleksi Briclot shared concept art from Thor: Love and Thunder highlighting an alternate version of Odinson’s armor.

According to the description, there is even a tribute to Captain America’s uniform on the chest, which would bring the well-known “scales”.

In addition, we are inspired by the Walt Simonson in the comics.

At that point, Love and Thunder equaled Thor: The Dark World with the second-worst rating in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The films appear with only 66% approval in the Rotten Tomatoesbehind only Eternals with 47%, the only one in the MCU with a “rotten tomato” seal.

2011’s Thor and Thor: Ragnarok fared much better at 77% and 93% respectively.

The new film finds Thor (Chris Hemsworth) on a journey unlike anything he’s ever faced – a quest for self-discovery. But his retirement is interrupted by a galactic assassin known as Gorr the Butcher of the Gods (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods.

To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi) and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who – to Thor’s surprise – is wielding her ancient hammer, Mjölnir, like the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark on a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of Gorr’s revenge, and stop it before it’s too late.”

Thor: Love and Thunder is on display in Brazil.