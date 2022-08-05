Madame Teia has a new actress in the cast and more mystery in new photos from the filming sets ~ Marvel Universe 616

The cast of Sony’s Madame Web is getting bigger and bigger. According to Deadline, The Flight Attendant and Girls star Zosia Mamet has joined the cast that includes Dakota Johnson, Sydney Sweeney, Isabela Merced, Emma Roberts, Celest O’Connor, Tahar Rahim, Mike Epps and Adam Scott. previously announced. Exactly who Mamet is playing in the film has not been disclosed.

Other than that, we have new footage from outside footage of Madame Web. Twitter user @dakotaj_updates shared footage from the set he is currently filming in Boston, Massachusetts. The photos mainly focus on Dakota Johnson, although one of them also appears to show Emma Roberts. However, it’s hard to be completely sure that this is Roberts in the second photo with his hand blocking his face.

NEW: Dakota and Emma Roberts on the set of “Madame Web” today in Boston. #DakotaJohnson pic.twitter.com/aYHJMq0irP — Dakota Johnson Updates (@dakotaj_updates) August 3, 2022

The actress appears to be playing a pregnant woman, leading some fans to believe that Roberts is playing a version of Marvel Comics’ Jessica Drew, who has recently been expecting a child in the comics. However, for now, it’s all speculation.

The Madame Web film will be directed by SJ Clarkson and features writers Burk Sharpless and Matt Sazama writing the screenplay.

