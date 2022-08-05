Man ‘breaks’ penis during sex, and member is eggplant-shaped

A 50-year-old man “broke” his penis during sexual intercourse with his wife. A study published by International Journal of Surgery Case Reports reported that the man’s limb was shaped like an “eggplant” after the incident. The case was registered in Indonesia.

According to the study, the man arrived at the hospital complaining of penile pain, bleeding in the penile region and difficulty urinating after he had sex with the woman. The patient underwent tests that found “eggplant deformity” in the penis, as the end of the penis was crooked.

Doctors needed to perform surgery on the penis, and during the surgery bilateral rupture of the corpora cavernosa, complete rupture of the urethra and rupture of Buck’s fascia were revealed.

After four months, the patient completely recovered from the injuries, despite having a deviation in the penis. According to the doctors, however, he can go on with his sex life normally.

another case

In July last year, UK doctors report the first known case of a ‘fracture’ in the penis vertically during sexual activity, in a publication in the scientific journal British Medical Journal.

The patient is a 40-year-old man whose limb “collided with his partner’s perineum (area between the anus and vulva)” during sex, causing the phallus to rupture at its base 3 cm vertically. .