Manchester United manager sees injustice in only Cristiano Ronaldo being cited for leaving friendly | english football

Showing irritation at a question asked about the case, Ten Hag said that other Manchester United players also left Old Trafford before the end of the friendly against the Spaniards, but the “spotlight” is only on Cristiano Ronaldo.

– Now I have to highlight those who left. There were a lot of players who left, but the spotlight is on Cristiano, that’s not right. So do your research and see which were the many players who left early. I don’t understand what the relationship is, he was part of it. There were many players.

After the friendly against Rayo Vallecano, in which Cristiano Ronaldo played just 45 minutes and left at half-time, Ten Hag called it “unacceptable” for a player to leave the stadium before the end of a game. At Friday’s press conference, the Dutch coach said his criticism was aimed at the entire Red Devils squad and not a specific athlete.

According to the English channel BBC, in addition to the Portuguese ace, David De Gea, Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial, Diogo Dalot and Bruno Fernandes also left Old Trafford before the final whistle of the referee in the friendly against Rayo Vallecano.

– I think we’ve said enough about this. I stated that it is not correct. You mention this, correct them, and then move on.

Cristiano Ronaldo lives moments of indecision at Old Trafford. After the Portuguese ace did not present himself for the pre-season and was left out of Manchester United’s tour in Thailand and Australia, several media outlets in England say that the striker’s manager, Jorge Mendes, is in the country looking for a way out of the Portuguese, who wants to compete in the next edition of the Champions League.

Not caring about the possibility of losing the great star of the squad, Ten Hag classifies Cristiano Ronaldo as a “top striker”.

– I am satisfied with the whole team, we are working well, we have a top striker. I’m really happy that he’s here with the team and we’re sticking to the plan.

Ten Hag did not want to bring Manchester United’s lineup forward for the 2022/23 Premier League debut. Although without the ideal rhythm of the game, it is possible that Cristiano Ronaldo will start, since Martial is injured.