Margot Robbie is ‘offended’ that Lady Gaga was chosen as Harley Quinn in the new Joker movie, says magazine – Monet

Lady Gaga and Margot Robbie (Photo: reproduction / Instagram; publicity)

This Thursday (4), Lady Gaga was confirmed as the Harley Quinn of the next movie about the Joker – and Margot Robbie, who has been playing the character in the cinema since 2016, would not have been happy with this news.

That’s what a Hollywood insider tells the British magazine OK!. “Lady Gaga playing Harley Quinn instead of Margot Robbie in the ‘Joker’ sequel is a joke. Every real actor in Hollywood should be nervous about being replaced by some pop culture phenomenon who hasn’t worked hard for it yet,” the source said.

Lady Gaga in the movie Casa Gucci (2021) (Photo: Disclosure)

Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn in The Suicide Squad (2021) (Photo: reproduction)

A friend of Robbie’s, meanwhile, stated, “Margot isn’t mad about that choice; she’s offended. This isn’t about casting the most talented person in the role, it’s about casting someone who will get the most attention. of the press”.

Actress of ‘American Horror Story’, ‘A Star Is Born’ and ‘House Gucci’, Lady Gaga announced on Twitter her presence in the cast of ‘Joker: Folie à Deux’, the sequel to the Joker feature starring Joaquin Phoenix in 2019. Rumors that she was being scouted for the role had been circulating on social media since June.

Scheduled to hit the big screen in 2024, the film must be in the musical genre.

Margot Robbie has been praised by fans and critics for her portrayal of Harley Quinn in ‘Suicide Squad’ (2016), ‘Birds of Prey: Harley Quinn and her Fantabulous Emancipation’ (2020) and ‘The Suicide Squad’ (2021). She will still return to the role in the movie ‘Mermaids of Gotham’.