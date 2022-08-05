Matt Smith says he questioned whether it was necessary to include sex scenes in ‘House of the Dragon’

Matt Smith said he began to question the number of sex scenes while filming the upcoming prequel series of War of Thrones, Dragon House.

the former star of Doctor who and The crown39, plays Daemon Targaryen in the story set 200 years before the events of the HBO original series, which became famous for its graphic depiction of sex and violence.

Emilia Clarke, who played Queen Daenerys Targaryen, revealed after War of Thrones concluded her final series which had been She felt uncomfortable with the “fucking music” of nude scenes she was asked to do.

when talking to Rolling Stone Of the upcoming prequel series, Smith said, “If you start asking, ‘Do we need another sex scene?’ And they say, ‘Yes, it is necessary’”.

“I think you should ask yourself, ‘What are you doing? Are you representing the books or are you watering down the books to represent the time (in which we live)?’”

“And I really think it’s your job to represent the books truthfully and honestly, just as they were written.”

(HBO)

When asked how many sex scenes she has, Smith jokingly added: “Yeah, a little too much if you ask me.”

The 10-episode series is based on the novel fire and blood by George RR Martin, which tells the story of House Targaryens.

Paddy Considine, Emma D’Arcy, Olivia Cooke, Steve Toussaint, Fabien Frankel, Sonoya Mizuno and Rhys Ifans will also star in the series.

Smith also reflected on the controversial ending of War of Throneswhich divided viewers and led to a petition to have the ending remade.

He said: “I think you will always let some people down. Ultimately, the body of work they produced stands out.”

“Was it a perfect ending? It’s a matter of opinion. It didn’t bother me, I liked it.”

dragon house It will premiere August 22 on Sky Atlantic and the Now streaming service.

Additional Press Association Reports