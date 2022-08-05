McLaren has agreement with Piastri and warns Ricciardo of departure at the end of 2022 – Formula 1 News – Grand Prix – Formula 1 News

Oscar Piastri’s reaction, almost immediately denying the promotion to the starting position of Alpine in Formula 1 in 2023, was not by chance: the Dutch website RacingNews365.com announced this Friday (5) that the Australian will race for McLaren. next year in place of Daniel Ricciardo.

After Fernando Alonso announced to the world – and, consequently, to Alpine – that he would be replacing Sebastian Vettel at Aston Martin next year, everything indicated that Piastri, then reserve at the base in Enstone, would be the natural choice to be the teammate. by Esteban Ocon. But the path that seemed natural turned out to be the most unlikely option.

That’s because, after Alpine announced via social media that Piastri would be one of its pilots in 2023, the 21-year-old’s absence of quotes in the statement caused a lot of strangeness. The time chosen for the disclosure of the agreement, also (dawn in Australia). Two hours later, the bombshell: Piastri used his Twitter account to deny the negotiation. “I understand that, without my consent, Alpine F1 has released a press release saying that I will race with them next year. It is wrong, I have not signed a contract with Alpine for 2023. I will not be racing for Alpine next year.”

Daniel Ricciardo is close to ending his contract with McLaren (Photo: McLaren)

From there, numerous speculations emerged, but one gained substance: a probable agreement already signed between Piastri and McLaren before Alonso’s departure to Aston Martin. And, according to RacingNews365.com, sources close to the driver have confirmed that he will defend the Woking team in 2023.

Also according to the publication, the Contract Recognition Board of the FIA ​​(Federation Internationale de Automobilismo) has already validated Piastri’s agreement with McLaren. The issue involves the deadline of the agreement signed at the beginning with Alpine: the pilot had in his contract an option that gave the French team a deadline to decide on Piastri’s services for 2023. The clause, however, was not fulfilled within the 30 days required for Oscar signing with Alpine.

Automatically, Piastri was free to negotiate with other teams, and Mark Webber started the process with McLaren, publicly dissatisfied with Ricciardo’s lack of results in F1 and closing deals left and right with drivers to be part of his group. Alpine’s intention, in fact, was to keep Piastri in some way on its team, either through a loan with Williams. What the French team did not expect was that Alonso would leave it under the promise of a longer contract at Aston Martin – which was the two-time champion’s main objective to continue in F1.

As for Ricciardo, the Australian’s fate could be the opposite of Piastri: Alonso’s vacancy at Alpine, and the English magazine Autosport stated that McLaren is already negotiating the payment of the termination penalty to disconnect the veteran from the base in Woking at the end of the season. 2022

Also according to Autosport, the current teammate of Lando Noris has already warned that he has no interest in racing in Formula E – which would be an alternative for Ricciardo not to be completely disconnected from the group led by Zak Brown. Daniel’s priority is to stay in F1, and Alpine boss Otmar Szafnauer has already warned that he would have no problem welcoming him back. Ricciardo defended the team, still under the name Renault, in 2019 and 2020.

