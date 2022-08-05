Meet the cast of Sandman, the famous Netflix series

Sandman Cast

sandman is the new fantasy series from Netflix which just debuted and promises to be a success. Based on the award-winning comic book series by A.D written by Neil Gaiman, sandman is a mix of mythology and fantasy that gets more and more intense over the episodes that depict the epic adventures of Dream.

Another world awaits us when we close our eyes to sleep: a place where Sandman, the Lord of Dreams (Tom Sturridge), shapes our deepest fears and fantasies.

When Dream is captured and imprisoned for a century, his absence triggers a series of consequences in both the dream world and the waking world.

To restore order, he must cross different worlds and timelines to right the wrongs of his long existence, meeting old friends and enemies along the way, as well as meeting new figures – cosmic and human.

READ TOO

CONTINUE AFTER ANNOUNCEMENT

Meet the cast of Sandman

Tom Sturridge

Thomas Sidney Jerome “Tom” Sturridgeborn 1985, is a British actor, best known for his roles in Being Julia, Like Minds and The Boat That Rocked.

Tone began his career as a child actor, and was in the 1996 television adaptation of the book Gulliver’s Travelsdirected by his father and with his mother in the cast.

Boyd Holbrook

Boyd Holbrook was working as a carpenter when he was discovered and was awarded a modeling contract by Elite Models in 2001. Holbrook gained instant fame around the world and worked for renowned designers and brands such as GucciJean Paul GaultierVersaceHugo BossBill BlassCalvin KleinMoschinoMarc Jacobs and DSquared.

His first acting role came in the 2008 film milk beside Sean Penn and Josh Brolin. He also made a cameo in Out of the Furnacewhich also starred Christian Bale, Casey Affleck, Woody Harrelson and Zoe Saldana. However, he gained greater prominence after playing the role in the movie. logan.

Meanwhile, on TV, he was the main cast member in seasons 1 and 2 of narcos and will be in The Sandmangives A.D.

Gwendoline Christie

Gwendoline Tracey Philippa Christieborn in 1978, better known as Gwendoline Christie, is a British actress and model. She is best known for playing the warrior Brienne of Tarth in the series game of Thrones gives HBOand Lexi in the series Wizards vs Aliens.

In 2014 Christie was cast in the role of Commander of Lyme for the last two films in the saga The Hunger Gameslater joined the cast of Star Wars: The Force Awakens as one of the villains, Captain Phasma.

Charles Dance

Charles Dance, born in 1964, has been in British cinema for a long time, working as an actor, screenwriter and director. One of his best-known roles was as Tywin Lannisterfrom the series Game of Thronesthe father of Jamie, Cersei and Tyrion.

He also acted in The Imitation Gameand made his debut as a screenwriter and film director in The Fiddler Who Came from the Seawhat Maggie Smith and Judi Dench were the protagonists. She also played Lord Mountbatten in the third and fourth seasons of The Crown.

David Thewlis

David Thewlisborn in 1963, is an actor known worldwide for playing Remus Lupine in the saga Harry Potter.

He played small roles in movies and TV, until he took the lead role in nakedfrom 1993. Since then he has been in several other films, including Dragonheart, Restoration, Dark Beauty and returned as Professor Remus John lupine in Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban.

Vivienne Acheampong

Patton Oswalt

Jenna Coleman

Kirby Howell-Baptiste

Mason Alexander Park

You will like it too!

If you’re looking for a good movie to watch, check out the video below that has a great tip for you to watch today. Oh, and don’t forget to register. We have new videos EVERY day!