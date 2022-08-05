Montblanc launches new Summit 3 smartwatch with Snapdragon Wear 4100 Plus in Brazil

Nine months after the predecessor arrived, Montblanc launched this Thursday (4th) its new Summit 3 smartwatch. It stands out for having traditional model dials and more health apps. In its main hardware and software features, Summit 3 comes equipped with the Snapdragon Wear 4100 Plus mobile platform and the Wear OS operating system – Google’s “Android” for smart watches -, to deliver features such as Google Maps and Google Pay

The design seeks to confuse it with a classic analog clock. That’s because it has dials inspired by conventional models, such as Geosphere, Bohème and 1858. There are also more modern alternatives, which highlight health data. Speaking of which, Summit 3 delivers functions like step tracking, sleep monitoring and blood oxygen saturation measurement. The manufacturer still promises an improved battery life, but has not reported the range from the factory. The case is lightweight titanium with a size of 44 millimeters. It also has two types of strap: a classic leather strap and a sporty rubber strap. Both with stainless steel pin buckle. In addition, in the box, they still come with the charger and a USB cable.

The new Montblanc Summit 3 can be found on the brand’s official website, in three colors: titanium case and black strap; titanium case and green bracelet; black titanium case and black bracelet. All options are sold at the suggested price of R$ 10,100 each. So, what do you think of the new Montblanc smart watch for the Brazilian market? Give us your opinion!

